Collett's high hopes are on parade for the autumn challenge

Lashes has shown this potential for a few preparations. She brought back a bigger, stronger mare and lived up to her looks with an explosive win on the Kensington circuit on January 4th.

It was her third win in eight starts, which also resulted in three further placements behind some handy types.

Big Parade, second from the left, leads fourth to Embracer, who is on December 28th in Randwick in the blanket finish on the left. Credit: AAP

However, it was the nature of success that coaches Matthew Smith and Collett were delighted to do as she quickly sat back and sprinted from a handy group of mares to win a few lengths.

“She last proved that she wasn’t one-dimensional when we rode her back, which is a good sign. She has increased for this win, but I think she will be able to cope with it,” said Collett filled in and you saw that she is a little more experienced in Randwick.

“I think black guy is where it should be, where it will eventually be.”

Despite rising to a maximum weight of 59 kg, Lashes was very popular with early bet bidders and fell from $ 2 to $ 1.80 at Beteasy.

A few races later, Collett will be back in the selection when Big Parade has a second chance on Saturday. He was easy to find on the market when he finished fourth behind Embracer three weeks ago in a blanket finish, and Collett counts on the experience that helps him do this.

“He took a big step in the class last time. It was probably the toughest race he has ever faced. He did a few things wrong and then came back at the finish. It was encouraging, ”said Collett.

“I like him very much. He is the kind of horse that will continue to improve.

“He’s still a big kid. He has talent, but the maturity is not quite there yet.

“He’s getting better over time, but we’ll talk to him again on Saturday and see what improvements he has made in terms of running experience.”

Big Parade, which is trained by Collett’s partner Clare Cunningham, is a $ 2.40 favorite and could be part of the couple’s potential double pack. They team up again with Magic Over The Bay, a horse that will appreciate the rain that is finally falling around Sydney.

The six-year-old was last time a Warwick Farm winner over 2110 meters when the track was soft and is likely to return to these conditions on Friday evening in Canterbury or Saturday in Rosehill.

Since the turn signals were installed in September, the consistent headroom has increased to another level. With placements in the Dubbo, Bathurst and Coonamble cups and a fourth in the Country Classic, he returns to the Cunningham courtyard.

“He is one of the horses who always start and the rain has come at the right time for him,” said Collett. “

