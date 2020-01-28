CollegeHumor helped Shape Online Comedy. What went wrong?

“We have always had a very controversial relationship with YouTube,” says Lodwick. “They were following us.” But then it was purchased by Google and Vimeo forever overshadowed. “In those days it felt like a failure,” says Abramson. “I certainly kicked myself with decisions we made with Vimeo that prevented us from being YouTube.”

Although they could not become the dominant video sharing platform, the CollegeHumor team was still in an excellent position to take advantage of the increase in online video. Original comic clips became the calling card. Although the team was playing with originals quite early, “it started in all honesty when we hired Sam,” says Abramson about Reich, who joined the company in 2006 as director of the original content.

The CollegeHumor story is all about timing. The knowledge of young founders with online video helped establish the website as a destination for seeing funny content before there was a lot of competition. But they also sold 51 percent of the company before there was a lot of competition. In the same year that Sam Reich came on board, 2006, IAC purchased the majority stake in Connected Ventures. The small, independent company was now part of a much larger company, aided by billionaire mogul Barry Diller.

The transition was shocking for the founders, who loved their company as it was. IAC “completely dominated us,” says Abramson. “I would sit and scream in these meetings.”

IAC wanted CollegeHumor to become big and then bigger. The loft office hybrid was swapped for a larger work space on Union Square, and then everyone was moved back to the large, curved glass headquarters of IAC, in a building designed by Frank Gehry in Chelsea. They had already started hiring staff prior to the acquisition, and the early recruitments were good – Streeter Seidell, the company’s second editorial, is now a writer for Saturday Night Live, while another early appointment, Sarah Schneider, for more work at CollegeHumor, she also worked at SNL five years earlier, where she became co-head writer before making the (very funny) Comedy Central show The Other Two. With company money and Reich’s hunger for experiments, CollegeHumor became a complete incubator for new talent.

Jake Hurwitz, who started as an intern at CollegeHumor, and Amir Blumenfeld, who just started as a writer, combined their skills for videos they posted on Vimeo in their spare time. The clips, called Jake and Amir, started to win a following, and CollegeHumor soon placed them on her homepage. Jake and Amir became the longest running series of CollegeHumor, with billions of views over eight years. The relationship with Vimeo was symbiotic. “We have built channels on Vimeo largely for Jake and Amir,” says Lodwick. (The duo left later to find their own media startup – the Podgum podcast network.)

Dropout was born in 2016 as a way to double the success of CollegeHumor with original content. Now, of course, Dropout is the only part of CollegeHumor that still publishes new work.

This internal upward momentum was not unusual. Katie Marovitch started her career at CollegeHumor as a trainee and then worked as an assistant before gradually shifting to writer’s rooms and sketches. H. Caldwell Tanner also started as an intern and became a staff writer and illustrator. (He went to Disney to work.) “I wasn’t completely unknown, but it was rare on the internet to have someone with your staff who was a full-time artist,” he says. “I started at the reception,” Dan Gurewitch, who later became a senior writer and one of the most recognizable CastHumor members, told WIRED. (Gurewitch now writes for Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.)

“It felt like we had to become pioneers,” Gurewitch adds. “We were figuring out how internet video worked while we went, just like the internet and the rest of the world.”

The expression “dream job” was used by a number of former CollegeHumor employees, and it is clear that the company served as a beloved community for most. If the early years had been to break an Animal House vision of the university on the internet, then these golden middle years were about an extension of the most weak dorms. Adam Conover, who joined the company in 2012 and later played one of his cable power stations, Adam Ruins Everything, described the energy as “contagious.” People worked together all day and hung together all night. “There was a time when I slept more in the office than at home,” says Hurwitz.

