College students are calling on universities to ban facial recognition

First, they prevented facial recognition from coming to Coachella. Now they want to protect the universities.

The successful organization for Digital Rights Activism Fight for the Future has teamed up with the Students for Sensible Drug Policy group to prevent facial recognition technologies from entering the college campus.

The coalition has released a petition that students, faculties, employees, and community members can sign, demanding that university administrations “clarify” the guidelines for contracts with security companies that use facial recognition, and ultimately do not use the technology at all.

The campaign also provides a toolkit for student government members to introduce resolutions banning controversial technology. However, student governments generally have no control over higher education policies.

In addition to the general creepiness of facial recognition, studies show that it is more likely to misidentify colored people. Experts say that this technological distortion could lead to harmful mistakes by law enforcement agencies and affect freedom of speech and assembly.

Fight for the Future has recently managed to get major festivals like Coachella and the live event giant Ticketmaster to refuse any planned use of facial recognition at festivals.

Face recognition has also sparked discussion and concern in primary and secondary schools. The New York Lockport School District planned to use facial recognition to prevent school shootings – a popular marketing angle for the technology, but its effectiveness is far from proven.

After the community and the country outraged about the use of children in its test, the district abandoned its plans. A New York state bill also tried to ban the technology.

These data protection victories do not mean that technology is not coming quickly. The U.S. Customs and Border Service is already using face detection at 15 airports and plans to expand it to scan the faces of people leaving the U.S. on commercial flights. The police authorities are already using the technologies sold by Amazon.

University campuses have long been at the center of debates about civil liberties such as freedom of expression. Now, in 2020, the focus is on the right to privacy.