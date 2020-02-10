College of doctors and surgeons punishes former Humboldt, doctor in Saskatoon | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

ID 106761742 © Vlad Salikhov | Dreamstime.com

Van Cam Lee

Doctor reproved

February 10, 2020

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPSS) has penalized a physician who once worked in Humboldt and Saskatoon for failing to meet industry requirements when prescribing marijuana and for billing issues.

The college has dr. Meshack Zwane taxed in September 2018. He worked at Natural Health Services in Saskatoon during the relevant period in 2017.

“He practiced in a facility that assisted individuals in obtaining marijuana prescriptions, and the indictments said he had failed to meet proper requirements to empower people to get marijuana,” CPSS Associate Registrar and Legal Counsel Bryan Salte told northeastNOW.

Salte said there were also concerns about billing, in the sense that a significant portion of the patient’s visits were billed for larger amounts than justified.