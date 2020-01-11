College Football Frenzy: Two great QBs to duel for the NCAA crown

Loading...

NEW ORLEANS – One was a favorite of the Heisman Trophy season.

The other person actually won that prize as the most striking player in NCAA football.

All you have to do is provide a very nice quarterback matchup when the College Football Playoff National Championship Game starts on Monday evening at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome (8:00 PM ET, TSN).

On the one hand, there is Trevor Lawrence, who led the Clemson Tigers to college football glory a year ago.

On the other hand is Joe Burrow, who led the LSU Tigers to one of the most productive seasons of the NCAA.

“A great match-up – two great quarterbacks,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters.

“This is how a champion game should be.”

Yup, these two QBs are certainly no ordinary Joes …

Even if Burrow – the one with the real name “Joe” – was considered free pedestrians this season.

There was hope among LSU believers that Burrow would eventually become the system after arriving as a transfer two years ago from the state of Buckeyes in Ohio, after his path had been blocked by star QB J.T for the previous two seasons. Barrett.

And although it took a bit of time, the 23-year-old product from The Plains, Ohio, started to find its rhythm with the Bayou Bengals, and showed an offensive spark at the end of the last campaign to set it up for what was hoped more of the same in his final year at LSU.

Boy, did it ever come – and some.

Indeed, Burrow has enjoyed a record-setting season. He rolled up 5,208 passing yards and 55 touchdowns and surpassed Kentucky Wildcats QB Tim Couch for SEC while passing yardage in one season during the 14 games that led LSU to this national tilt.

On the way, Burrow also hurried 327 meters.

He has always been masterful lately. He has 17 passdowns against zero interceptions in the last four games of LSU.

In the Peach Bowl victory itself – which also doubled as the College Football Playoff semi-final – he threw seven TDs – all in the first half – to set the standard for CFP single games and the LSU bowl. Burrow simply destroyed a self-proclaimed solid Oklahoma Sooners defense by setting up 493 passing yards. It was the third time that he threw more than 470 meters this season.

And on his way to Monday’s final, he is on his way to a stunning 77.6 completion rate, on time to break the 76.7 FBS single-season record of Texas Longhorns QB Colt McCoy.

Burrow is also four TDs who are embarrassed to break the NCAA’s passing TD score of 59. (Colt Brennan pitched 58 for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in 2006).

“Statistically, what he did is incredible,” Swinney told reporters from Burrow. “LSU just destroys everyone, and it starts with him, and it’s not only his ability to throw the ball. He has had great rungame support and all that stuff, but he has also made great games with his legs. He can move, just very confident, very accurate. “

Moreover, the efficiency of Burrow has completely changed the attack of LSU.

Chris “The Bear” Fallica from ESPN reports that LSU threw 69 TD passes in 69 games against Power Five enemies from 2012-18. This year, through 14 games alone, Burrow batted for 43 majors in all counts against the Power Five competition.

To start, Fallica says, the LSU infringement has improved from an average of 393 yards per game in the seven previous seasons to 565 per game this year.

The attack yielded a 5,000-yard passer in Burrow, two 1,000-yard receivers in Ja’Marr Chase (1,559) and Justin Jefferson (1,434) and one 1,000-yard rusher in Clyde Edwards-Helaire (1,305), which only previously statistics are set up by the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2007) and Hawaii (2010).

No SEC team has ever reached those figures this year with a 4,000 meter passer.

“I had no idea that we would break all the records we do there,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron told reporters. “It’s not about the archives. It’s about the victories. But it has been phenomenal.

“The most productive infringement in the history of SEC? Nobody dreamed that at the beginning of the year. “

The dream of a third title in four seasons for Clemson was certainly a possibility for the season.

Probably one.

And that is mainly because Lawrence himself is not slow.

Second-year student QB hopes to lead his Tigers to a second straight NCAA crown and joins only a handful of other pivots who have achieved such a feat since the 1950s.

Jerry Tagge did it with the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 1970 and ’71. Steve Davis let it happen for 1974 and ’75 for Oklahoma. Then it was time that Tommie Frazier did it with Nebraska in 1994 and ’95. And finally, AJ McCarron brought the Alabama Crimson Tide to consecutive championships in 2011 and ’12. (Matt Leinart led the USC Trojans to such a performance in 2003 and ’04, but the program had to give up the last title.)

The magical Frazier is the only NCAA QB that wins consecutive crowns by rolling up a perfect record during its championship years.

Lawrence, who had a 41-game winning streak in high school, can join the legendary Cornhuskers leader with his 26th consecutive win as Clemson-starter on Monday.

Even taking into account that Clemson encounters a rather soft ACC competition almost every week, that is a kind of leadership from Lawrence.

He is definitely a winner.

Especially when it counts the most.

In last year’s CFP and final, the 20-year-old resident of Johnson City, Tenn. An excellent QB rating of 95 placed.

And in rectifying what was supposedly a rough start to this season, when he struggled in seven games with a 14-8 TD-INT ratio, Lawrence hurled 22 touchdowns in the last seven affairs.

In the last half of the season, he also improved his completion rate and QB rating.

He finished with 3,431 pass yards, a 67.6 completion rate and 36 TDs – fifth best among FBS QBs – against just eight INTs.

Because of all this, Swinney Lawrence has long been named the best player in the college game.

“If (everyone) thought he was good last year, he is now so much better than last year,” said QB Swinney who led Clemson to the NCAA title. “He is twice the quarterback he played at the national championship when everyone crowned him king of football.”

However, that crown did not fit well with Lawrence at the start of this season, when he – along with Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa – fell from Heisman’s co-favorite to side issue.

Through a landslide, Heisman voters rewarded the most notable player honor to Burrow.

The LSU pivot earned 841 of the 891 first place ballots.

Heisman also finished second in QBs – Jalen Hurts of the Sooners and Justin Fields of the Ohio State Buckeyes, second and third respectively in the vote.

Lawrence was now seventh, with three votes in the first place 88 in total.

Burrow’s highest rating was 2,608, as he won the coveted honor with the highest percentage of votes in the award’s history.

Again, completely dominant – as has been the case for Burrow all year round.

And he will need every part of that dominance to defeat the reigning QB champion, Lawrence, to earn the NCAA title on Monday.

“I think it’s fantastic,” Orgeron added. “It’s just going to show you. If you want to play for the championship, you must have a great quarterback. “

SECOND DOWN

ESPN released Friday with a list of the top 25 players in the final. As expected, Burrow and Lawrence were given the numbers 1 and 2. LSU took 13 out of 25 places to beat Clemson in the assessment … Despite all the success that Burrow defines, the 23-year-old LSU QB remains modest. From fellow Heisman winner NFL superstar Lamar Jackson, he said last month: “I wish I could do the things he does on the football field.” Uhh, Joe, you realize Jackson, who played with a Louisville NCAA career during a star, didn’t make it to the final of the championship? … The line, according to most sports books, remains stable on LSU favored by six (-6) after initially being placed as a three-point line, and the bets overwhelmingly come in on LSU. Our bet? If it goes above seven, take the reigning champion. Otherwise, think twice before creating a play.

THIRD BELOW

The defending champions arrived by plane to New Orleans on Friday afternoon from the Clemson campus 950 km northeast of the Big Easy … Meanwhile, the Superdome is just over an hour southeast of the LSU campus, making it a fairly simple bus trip for the favorite Tigers. They arrived later Friday … Strangely enough, both finalists play their home games at places called Death Valley – one in Clemson, SC and the other in Baton Rouge, La. Which is more deadly for the opposition is a constant debate, but just remember that both teams have achieved perfect 14-0 records to make this match, so neither can claim a better mojo at home this year. But since the Superdome is only 128 km away from LSU’s Death Valley, Monday’s final serves primarily as a home game for the Tigers of the SEC. Expect purple and gold to overwhelm Clemson orange in the grandstands that kick off.

FOURTH DOWN

The SEC just got better, if that’s possible. This is due to the recruitment of Mississippi State by Mike Leach, a shocker in the university football world on Thursday, for a four-year pact worth $ 5 million a year plus incentives. The colorful coach that brought The Air Raid to Washington State and suddenly leaves school with a record of 55-47 brings offensive sparkle in a struggling SEC program. Leach led Wazzu to top spots in the FBS attack in four of the last seven seasons. And in combination with the recent appointment of Lane Kiffin by Ole Miss, with whom Leach enjoyed a Pac-12 rival not long ago, football in the state of Mississippi looks promising. “Welcome to the old state pirate and friend !! @Coach_Leach @SEC #swingursword #eggbowl ”tweeted Kiffin. Welcome, indeed … The FCS championship will compete with a trusted school on Saturday in Frisco, Texas to expand its dynasty. Nr. 1 North Dakota State (15-0) hunts for its eighth title in nine years and wants to extend its undefeated series of FCS records to 37 straight wins. The very successful program for number 2 is James Madison (14-1), the only team to interrupt the impressive North Dakota State reign with the title win of 28-14 at Youngstown State in 2016. James Madison has two titles under his belt, with the first coming in 2004 in a 31-21 Montana defeat. The 2020 FCS champion match goes Saturday (afternoon ET, ABC) … And in case you missed it – Tua becomes a professional. But we are still waiting for an NFL decision from “Canadian Cowboy” Chuba Hubbard. We agree with what they say in the state of Oklahoma: “Another year, Chuba!”

