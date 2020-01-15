COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRENZY: LSU Tigers really is a team for all ages

NEW ORLEANS – The LSU Tigers compete in the annals of NCAA football as one of the best teams of all time.

The proof is in their perfect record.

And in the fact that they defeated the only other team with a 15-0 run in one season – that is the year before – with a powerful effort in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The offensive figures – historically in so many aspects – are also there.

Just like the fact that LSU is the first program to beat seven top-10 opponents in one season, capped by Monday night’s 42-25 take-down from the number 3 Clemson Tigers at the Superdome.

Did we mention that Clemson went in that title fight as the title defender?

But that wasn’t much of a problem either. 1 LSU.

In fact, nothing did what Ed Orgeron expected of his troops in the football final.

“We have answered the bell,” said the LSU head coach. “These boys didn’t blink.”

Oh … sure, their eyes caught a touch at the start of Monday’s NCAA football final.

Those first two journeys seemed like child’s play for Clemson’s acclaimed defense, LSU surrounded deep in his own territory in what seemed like a slow start to Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

But it wasn’t long before Burrow opened his eyes wide to make a dazzling effort.

The LSU QB was 31-of-49 for 463 yards and five touchdown passes to honor the attacking player-of-the-game.

It appears that the first two discs taught him something that he could expose the rest of the game.

And he did exactly that, again and again striking receiver Ja’Marr found Chase in overcoming Clemson’s solid start and his stifling defense.

“It has taken the wind out of our sails a little and the defense has increased until we started rolling,” Burrow said. “You know … we feel like you can’t hold us forever. I think we’re too explosive.”

Burrow is definitely just dynamite – really, he made this NCAA season for him – and he quickly figured out how to attack such a fierce defense.

“Yes, the first few series that I didn’t think they would play in any way (man-to-man coverage) with Ja’Marr, so I didn’t really look his way,” Burrow said. “And then I went back to the sideline after the second ride and I felt they were really playing man-to-man with Ja’Marr.

“So we went to him hard.”

Chase enjoyed a banner day and pulled nine catches for an impressive 221 meters.

It is as LSU head coach Orgeron has said all year round: Burrow is able to find and uncover someone’s flaws.

Even that of Clemson’s acclaimed defense.

“Our coaches are too good, our players are too good, our line of attack is too good,” Burrow said. “They had a great plan coming in … (Clemson defensive coordinator Brent) Venables is great at what he does. It took us some time to figure it out. “

Not that Venables could hardly be blamed.

After all, Burrow had a lot of talent to set up.

Outside of Chase, the country’s top receiver in yardage after Monday night, there is Justin Jefferson, who also reached the 1500-meter plateau. Then there is co-recipient Terrace Marshall Jr. and tight end Thaddeus Moss, son of Randy.

Chase had two TDs, while Marshall and Moss each had one in the championship.

And quietly, Jefferson – like Chase – had nine catches, but he was only 106 meters.

“Yes, I think this is a team for all ages, especially how productive we were in violation,” Orgeron said. “And to have that kind of quarterback that we have, to go 15-0 and beat the teams that we beat (that’s great). We didn’t have a bad game. We have played 15 good football matches, and this is going to be a difficult season to beat. “

The always focused Burrow admits that he has not thought about how much LSU has been achieved.

“Not yet,” Burrow added. “We are still celebrating. Give us a few days. We have the rest of this week. We are going to enjoy this. A lot of work has been put in that no one ever saw, Saturday, Sunday, seven days a week for 12 months …

“This is special.”

SECOND & LONG

So what did Burrow do stats-wise in Monday’s win? Playoff-wise, he placed the most passing yards – 956 – and TDs – 12 – in two CFP games in one winter. He also threw the most majors – five – in a CFP National Championship Game … Those five TD throws give him the record for the most thrown in one season – 60. And the 5,671 passing yards he collected is a new SEC -standard … Burrow only became the 10th quarterback to win both the Heisman trophy and the championship in the same campaign.

THIRD & PURPOSE

Not surprisingly, Chase collected the most receiving yards – 221 – in a 2000 BCS / CFP National Championship Game … LSU DB Patrick Queen became the defending player of the game … Drew Brees, a Louisiana icon as the legendary QB for the New Orleans Saints of NFL, helped LSU to push to victory with its appearance in practice prior to the big win. “It was great to have Drew in practice,” Orgeron said. “I spent a year with him. He and Joe are very similar in many ways in terms of work ethics, in terms of their leadership in the football team. I remember seeing Drew Brees – he was running (a seven-in-seven exercise), and it was the best seven-in-seven I ever saw, and there was no other coach there. So he and Joe are alike. I think Drew Brees and his wife are great representations of the state of Louisiana. “

FOURTH & INCHES

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence was not on his best Monday and he knew it and said, “I just didn’t play well enough to win. I missed too many games, missed many recipients and it just wasn’t my night.” … Guess those who prefer oddsmakers to win the 2021 CFP National Championship Game? With Lawrence back for another year at QB and Morrow heading for the NFL, Clemson is the favorite at 2-1, says Caesars Sportsbook. Ohio State with respective 4-1, 9-2, and 7-1 odds … Washington State has the colorful head coach Mike Leach, who was replaced last week in the state of Mississippi, with ex-Hawaii Nick Nickovovich. Rolovich brings $ 15 million to Wazzu after a record of 28-27 in Hawaii, including 10 wins last season.

