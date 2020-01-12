College Football Frenzy: LSU Tigers coordinator silent about tragedy

NEW ORLEANS – Steve Ensminger wants to focus on his football family this week.

Not easy to do given the tragedy that his real family endured in the run-up to the NCAA’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Just a few hours before the CFP semi-final won by his LSU Tigers on December 28, the attacking coordinator lost his daughter-in-law, Carley McCord, in a plane crash.

“I am here to talk about football,” said Ensminger, making a plea during media day Saturday at Xavier University. “I will not ask questions about my family, but I appreciated all the support Tiger Fans and everyone in this country – believe me – has given to my family.

“We are here for football.”

Ensming is a big reason why LSU is in The Big Easy and is preparing for a shot at the school’s third football title on Monday evening against defending champion Clemson Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome (8:00 PM ET, TSN).

His attack – led by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow – has broken many records this season, being the most productive in the history of SEC.

And most impressive was how it handled the Oklahoma Sooners to a number of 63-28, thanks to 532 yards, in the semi-final.

All this in the fresh aftermath of McCord’s death. His son’s wife, Steven, was one of the five people killed when the private plane in which she traveled crashed in Lafayette, La. It was en route to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl semi.

On Saturday, the 61-year-old spoke in public for the first time since that tragedy. But it was only to talk about football.

Others, however, talked about the heartbreaking personal loss.

“From a football standpoint, it was a performance,” LSU passing coordinator Joe Brady told reporters and added that the Tigers went to work to win the Peach Bowl for Ensming. “But I didn’t have much fun after that victory. I felt for the Ensminger family – that’s a second family for me. That was a very tough day.”

LSU star receiver Justin Jefferson added: “I didn’t see him with his head down. I haven’t seen him tear up since the last game. That guy didn’t show us any emotion at all. He’s just coming to work as he normally does.

“That just means a lot to us to have a coach who evokes the game with that thought to call it a good game. That means a lot to us and to him. “

SECOND DOWN

Mediadag certainly brings strange requests – and not just from the fans. Each player is asked to perform silly poses for the multitude of cameras that are available – from signaling “We are number 1” to showing off touchdown dances. The action that most often appeared by the LSU and Clemson stars, of course, was a tiger claw with a corresponding roar. Take a look … And then there are non-stop media questions about “What is your favorite food?” And “What pop culture references do you know from the decade in which you were born?” It is all very nice for everyone, until – when you are old like us, you realize that many of these children who hunt for football glory were born in the beginning of 2000. Ugh … LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was full when it came to foodie questions. “I love eggs in my gumbo, and if I preferred, it would be chicken and sausage, but seafood is a close, close second.” Yes, he made everyone hungry with his story about the Cajun kitchen. “Well, here’s what happens. You’re with the team that always eats. It’s a buffet. And then there’s rice and gravy. As soon as I start eating rice and gravy, be it étouffée, gumbo, jambalaya, spaghetti, it doesn’t matter. I can’t discriminate against any of them. “He went on,” Last night we had gumbo, fried chicken, macaroni, and cheese. The whole family was there. We loved it. I had about four bowls. was good. “Still hungry?

THIRD BELOW

Media day quote arrived with thanks – who else? – Dabo Swinney. The Clemson coach loves his baseball references and was asked which pitcher he would equate Trevor Lawrence with. “Who is that great long-haired jug?” Swinney asked. “One of those guys – one of those guys who has lots of pitches that can beat you in many ways.” Which coach? Josh Hader, Noah Syndergaard, Jeff Samardzija or Cy Young guy Jacob DeGrom before he cut his locks last year? … I just wonder: it’s hard to imagine that Swinney and Orgeron are not the two most sympathetic coaches in the NCAA. Swinney is buzzing forever, and Orgeron’s smile – who denies his so-so-called voice – is super contagious … And about the voice of “Cookie Monster” from Orgeron? “Sometimes we don’t understand him – we have to ask him again what he said two and three times,” Jefferson said laughing. “But that rasping voice definitely shows a lot about him.”

FOURTH DOWN

State troopers surrounded Swinney on his way in and out of the Xavier University arena, where media day was held. All of that, however, not for Orgeron. But hey, you have to see that Coach O – a mountain of a man – can handle himself … Speaking of safety, what is going to happen in the Superdome on Monday with Donald Trump now expected to attend the football festivities? Waiting to enter the stadium can become ugly. Keep that in mind … The FCS champion match took place like eight of the previous nine in Frisco, Texas. Yup, the number 1 North Dakota State Bison (16-0) won again, beating the number 2 James Madison Dukes (14-2) 28-20 in Saturday’s title fight, making it three consecutive championships since the Dukes a previous one interrupted five titles run by the bison. That is a kind of domination by the state of North Dakota!