College Football Frenzy: Joe Burrow from LSU seems to close the year of Cinderella

NEW ORLEANS – The story of Joe Burrow reads like fiction.

Or better yet, fantasy.

From having his path blocked with the home state of Ohio State Buckeyes to shattering school and conference records, winning the Heisman trophy and placing his LSU tigers in position to win their fourth NCAA football title, Burrow has come from fairy dust to become an Cinderella Fella.

“No, I could not have written this – there is no question of it,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron of the entire story of pigskin. “And especially to have the football team that we have, the coaching staff that we have and the type of players that we have and the companionship that we currently have. I don’t think I could have written a better script in any way … really not.

“Joe is another cat,” Orgeron continued. “Joe is driven. We congratulated coach Tommy Moffitt last night. Joe wasn’t very fond of singing “Happy Birthday.” He wanted to go and watch a movie. Joe is very driven. “

The Clemson Tigers – the opponents of this script stand in the way of the epic end of Burrow when the College Football Playoff National Championship Game starts Monday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome (8:00 pm ET, TSN) – with their acclaimed defense are themselves well aware of the pursuit of perfection of the LSU quarterback.

“He doesn’t have many mistakes in his game,” said Clemson super defender Isaiah Simmons. “Everything he does he does with precision. His ability to expand plays with his legs and his accuracy on the run and his balance in the pocket and his decision making. And clearly his arm, he’s great too. Only his ability to expand play and also his balance in the pocket is really great. He is a quarterback with very few mistakes in his game.

‘You name it, he can probably do it. He is really a smart quarterback. Take your “A” game with you when you play it. “

SECOND DOWN

Burrow wants to become a member of elite company with a victory on Monday. Of the 12 previous Heisman winners who had played the championship game since 2000, when the Bowl Championship Series started, only five were on the triumphal side. That handful is a who’s who of football superstars – QB Matt Leinart (2004 USC), RB Mark Ingram (2009 Alabama), QB Cam Newton (2010 Auburn), QB Jameis Winston (2013 Florida State) and RB Derrick Henry (2015 Alabama) … Monday’s game marks the fourth meeting between LSU and Clemson. Clemson won the last, 25-24 in the Peach Bowl 2012 in Atlanta. And LSU won the previous two, 10-7 in the 1996 Peach Bowl and 7-0 in the 1959 Sugar Bowl here in New Orleans … But it’s the recent championship history that means everything to Clemson, so it was a no-brainer bring in Oakland Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow this week for a few encouraging words. The man who caught Deshaun Watson’s two-meter pass with just one second left for Clemson’s exciting winning TD in the 2017 title, was more rah, rah than philosophical. “He doesn’t say much,” said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney about Renfrow. “He said,” I don’t know what you have to say, I don’t know, man – you just have fun. Lots of fun. “He says,” Hey, look at it this way – you have mat drills in two weeks, “because it’s like our season has literally ended that long. We are about six weeks away from spring training, ”Swinney declared this campaign the longest in Clemson’s history. But he hardly complains. You get the longest seasons when you play in consecutive championships.

THIRD BELOW

Most sports books now show an LSU line that is a favorite at 5.5. That is about half a point from the min-6 where it cracked after an initial spread of min-3 … Maybe take the advice of Clemson Safety Tanner Muse about the game, because it really went on a limb while showing his wry sense of humor when asked to make a prediction. “One of the Tigers is going to win on Monday evening. That is my prediction. “… Most strange bets for the final center around President Donald Trump, who is expected to attend the big dance. Will he tweet? Will he draw along with the national anthem? Will he predict a winner? A few other interesting props are alumni sightings of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, former NFL big-man (fridge) Perry and politicians James Carville and Nikki Haley.

FOURTH DOWN

Hello USC fans! Have you ever wondered what would have happened if LSU head coach Ed Orgeron hadn’t passed the permanent man in SoCal after almost a full season as an interim boss? You will remember that Southern Cal Steve Sarkisian gave the head coach appearance. Or maybe you don’t want that. “I didn’t get the job at USC,” said Orgeron, a Louisiana resident. “I now realize that there was a reason for that, so I could come home.” What does Coach O do in the moments prior to a match? “I’m being fired. I drink a few Monsters and Red Bulls. ”That will certainly get you started … One of the coolest things about the LSU experience is the tendency to playfully want French. Joe Burrow is “Jeaux Burreaux” around these parts – you can see it on the back of sweaters. Instead of “Go Tigers” it is “Geaux Tigers”. And on the front page of the New Orleans Advocate / Times-Picayune, in the headline of the big game, “Ready to Geaux.” Swinney went into action on Sunday and said, “People ask me what Dabo is. I tell them:” I’m Cajun, Dabo – DABEAUX. “” Geaux figure.