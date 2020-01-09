College employee suspended for Facebook post on Iran

Loading...

A Massachusetts College employee who posted a controversial Facebook article about Iran’s bombing of the United States was suspended on Wednesday. Iran could bomb, the Boston Herald reported. President Donald Trump published on Twitter on January 4 that the United States had targeted 52 Iranian sites in reference to the mounting tensions between the two countries. “Babson College condemns any type of threatening words and / or actions condoning violence and / or hatred,” the college said in a statement. “This particular message from a staff member on their personal Facebook page clearly does not represent the values ​​and culture of Babson College.” In the now-deleted post, Phansey wrote: “In retaliation, Ayatollah Khomenei should tweet a list of 52 American cultural heritage sites he would bomb. Um … Mall of America? Kardashian Residence?” In a statement Wednesday, the former employee said: “I regret my bad attempt at humor. As an American, born and raised, I tried to juxtapose our” cultural sites “with the ancient Iranian churches and mosques. Phansey added:” I am completely against violence and would never advocate it by anyone. I’m sorry that my shoddy humor was read as a threat. ”

