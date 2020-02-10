College completion program All-in Milwaukee receives $ 1 million as a gift

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4712273002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=scholarships%2Cfinancial-aid%2Coverall-positive%2Csuccess&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Feducation&ssts=news%2Feducation&series=" name="snow-player/4712273002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/10/USAT/bde25280-70a8-452b-bbc8-96f5a2104647-16x9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

An attempt to recruit high school students who are striving to go to college and provide support until graduation has received a shot of $ 1 million.

The gift from Keith Mardak and Mary Vandenberg goes to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee and the non-profit All-In Milwaukee. About 20% of the funds support the graduation programs of the Boys & Girls Club high school and 80% of the university support efforts of All-In Milwaukee.

All-In Milwaukee is a university and career placement program that combines financial assistance and affordable university costs with career development advice and support to help low-income students, full-color students and a job at Milwaukee to ensure.

The first class of 40 is 100% color students, 93% first generation students, and are all expected to have a high financial need.

The program helps students in the university enrollment process by helping them apply, study for the ACT exam and advise them on the way. Once students are enrolled at the university, All-In helps them to get the best possible financial aid packages. It also supplies students with advisors, mentors, and up to $ 18,000 in scholarships if needed.

The money received from Mardak and Vandenberg ensures that another 40 students receive help through high school and throughout their careers by offering them wrap-around services.

Maryann Jimenez graduated from Ronald Reagan High School in the spring of 2019 and was nominated by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee for the All-In Milwaukee college completion program.

“Maryann receives monthly personal advice on campus, she has a donor family, Bill and Sandy Haack, who controls her and has invested in her, and she has a career mentor, Lisa Handler, who helps Maryann with her career development goals,” said Allison Wagner , executive director of All-In Milwaukee.

Allison Wagner, executive director of All-In Milwaukee, speaks during the launch of the non-profit in 2018. The university completion program will be expanded with a new donation of $ 1 million. (Photo: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Jimenez is now a freshman first-year major in nursing at Marquette University.

“The All-In Milwaukee program helped me go to college debt-free,” Jimenez said. “They also helped me smoothly switch to the emotion and social changes of the university.”

Wagner said that after helping 40 students go to college in the first two years of the program, the goal is to expand to 64 students in the coming school year and 80 next year.

“This money will be good for other students because it is so much easier to thrive if you don’t have to worry about the money,” Jimenez said.

