Collection of pesticides at the end of February in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) On 26 February, Beaufort County and North Carolina Department of Agriculture Farmers gather unused or old pesticides from homeowners and farmers for four hours.

Pesticides are used to grow crops for farmers and date back centuries.

Although it is usually useful, it is not always beneficial for health and the environment.

Pesticides are often kept in barns or barns. If they leak, it can pollute the environment and become a potential health risk.

If a pesticide container leaks and contaminates areas, this can ultimately be an unhealthy spread of chemicals.

Rod Gurangus is the agricultural extension agent of Beaufort County.

He says that people also come to these gathering events in search of unused pesticides for their crops.

Pesticide containers and boxes in a barn.

These events are held every two years in most North Carolina counties.

In this way, farmers and homeowners, if one province hosts this and not the other, can go to the next province to get or return pesticides for the event.