Collect the kids and drink wine – 4 ways to help a friend through cancer – the sun

WHERE would one of us be in life without our friends?

As you get older, you meet new friends from all areas of life – school, university, work, children.

Where would you be without your friends I never thought I would need her more than I was told I had cancer. Credit: Leela Bennett

A group of friends that I would never have expected were my cancer friends.

But they are one of the best things that have happened to me since my diagnosis a little over three years ago.

Before cancer appeared on my doorstep, my life was a whirlwind. I am a busy type of gal and have always been.

I’ve always surrounded myself with “radiators” – people who are always optimistic and spread this positivity. I don’t have time for drains.

And since I found out that I have stage 4 colon cancer, it has never been so important.

It helps me stay positive in the face of some really dark days. It keeps me ticking and reminds me to take one step at a time.

Knowing that there is a whole community out there, old and new friends who take care of me and are just there is hard to put into words.

I like to think that I am riding angels on the wings and now frankly I cannot imagine how I would have been on earth without my angels for the past three years.

Since I was diagnosed, I’ve built a whole new support network – including my medical team. Credit: Deborah James

Why am I so emotional now?

Well, last month a team of scientists released new insights to highlight the importance of the community to cancer patients.

Those who have a tight network of support and a sense of community will generally live longer.

I realized how important the cancer community is – I literally couldn’t have done it without my network.

It is an important source of support that is available in all shapes and sizes.

For me there are four types of support that have proven to be lifesaving. I thought I would share it with you.

If a friend or loved one has recently been diagnosed with cancer, it can be difficult to know what to do.

While every patient is different, these are the things that I found really helpful.

1. Practical support

Your loved ones are invaluable if you have cancer – but they also have their own problems

Think of practical help in life, tasks that you name.

When it comes to this type of support, I always said “yes” pretty quickly.

Whenever I am asked, “My partner was diagnosed with cancer, how can I help?” Is always my first piece of advice.

Offer practical help. Take some food, offer to pick the kids up from school and drive them to their appointments.

I like to believe that I am riding angels on the wings, and frankly I cannot imagine how I would have been on earth without my angels for the past three years

After treatment, I am often in a state of slumping on chairs near the exit of the Royal Marsden.

I should have an exit strategy every time, but mostly not.

And that means I have a mouth and I don’t know how to get from A to B.

Maybe it doesn’t keep me alive, but this support definitely helps me to live with a lot less stress – and that brings all sorts of health benefits, whether cancer or no cancer.

I’m honestly one of the least domesticated people I know.

I have an incredible talent for not washing dishes, I don’t seem to be able to remember to hang up the laundry and cook something that actually tastes good is a mystery to me.

I can only walk well with the dog!

So when friends came in to offer me practical help, I always quickly said a big “YES” and a big “Thank you” to follow.

2. Emotional support

When I was diagnosed with cancer, I met so many fellow patients, including Rachael and Lauren. Cancer friends understand this as others cannot

Pouring love, care, and worry when you learn that you have cancer is frankly overwhelming. It’s incredible.

And there are so many different options.

What quickly became clear to me was that I couldn’t expect my loved ones to understand exactly what I was going through. They had to deal with their own pain and needed their own emotional support.

They were all incredible to me, I couldn’t have done without them – and still can’t.

But since I’ve met so many other cancer patients, I was very lucky to have a new look at a different type of support. An overall knowing level of emotional support.

I never want my family and friends to really know what it’s like to have cancer. I never want them to face that.

But that also means that they cannot understand everything.

My cancer community from all corners of social media and from The Marsden is there for me at 3 a.m. when I’m knee-deep in the ditches where I’m dying.

Social media has many disadvantages, but for me it is full of cheerleaders.

They are the other cancer warriors I can ask about side effects, dealing with my darkest fears and much more at any time of the day.

It’s really hard to put into words what it means to me.

The mental side of cancer is as hard as the physical side – so sometimes staying positive can feel impossible.

Here emotional support in all its forms is the most important support of all.

3. Info support

My parents and siblings, my husband and my children were my stones – I hate to think where I would be without them

This is a little less noticeable, but huge – especially for geeks like me.

One of my coping mechanisms since the day of diagnosis was to learn everything I can know about my cancer.

It is the teacher in me. The feeling of education gives me a feeling of control – control that is urgently needed in the whole chaos.

It helps me make peace with the idea that in the event of death I can be sure that I have not left any stone unturned and no treatment option is ignored.

I want to know – and more importantly – that my children know that I have moved mountains to stay with them as long as possible.

We may want to trust healthcare, but that’s not always the case.

Second opinions, eating, sleep, nutrition and exercise play an important role to support you.

It is only important to spend time with your medical team to learn how to understand the garbage from reality.

4. Distraction support

I have to have fun during and after treatment, I need distraction – and I can’t recommend it enough

Here’s the funny piece.

If you have a friend or relative who has cancer, don’t forget to have fun with it.

Laughing an evening with friends over a couple of bottles of wine is pure bliss for me. It gives me the rare chance to forget, just for a tiny moment, that cancer is responsible.

Celebrating is good for the soul – and in my case it helps me to remember that I am still alive.

It is an important reminder that cancer is not dictated, I am not defined by my illness.

My favorite pastimes have nothing to do with cancer. So if you have a friend in a similar situation, just offer to have fun with them.

Whatever they liked to do before they were diagnosed, suggest a walk, a night in the pub, or a movie tour.

It is difficult to estimate because these are things that we all take for granted.

But doing these normal things feels electrifying when the dark shade of cancer hangs over your head.

Don’t think about the last glass of wine, everything in moderation and all!

Lean against me

We all need our friends, cancer or not, so lately I’m not afraid to ask for help and support.

Some people have difficulty knowing what to do or say when their friend is facing cancer.

Remember, even if you have cancer, it is difficult for loved ones too.

They go through this with you and face their own struggles.

Lean against your friends and family and ask for help and support when you need it most. Don’t be afraid to know what you need.

It could be exactly what the doctor ordered.