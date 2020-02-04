Colleague Canadian baseball HOF names add symmetry to the induction of Morneau

TORONTO – Justin Morneau felt the appeal of hockey grow up and became a goalkeeper who was talented enough to enjoy a short period with Portland Winter Hawks of the Western Hockey League at the age of 16. At the same time, Mr. B.C. native Larry Walker and a Toronto Blue Jays team that won consecutive World Series in 1992 and ‘9393 consistently pulled him back to baseball and served as the two biggest influences on his career outside of his parents.

That background provided a nice symmetry of the stubborn naming of the first baseman at the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday. His selection comes two weeks after Walker, an idol who became a mentor and friend, was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, and Morneau is on June 20 with John Olerud in St. Marys, Ont. , whose swing he grew up to imitate and drove to the majors, and fellow Blue Jays star Duane Ward, the type of dominant reliever so revered in today’s game.

Jacques Doucet, the old and beloved French voice of the Montreal Expos, completes the Class of 2020.

“It’s pretty surreal,” said Morneau, the former Minnesota Twins star and the 2006 American League MVP. “For (Walker) finally coming in was something special. He texted this morning when he saw the release go out, he sent me a text, he said, “Congratulations, it looks like you have to prepare your speech too.” That’s pretty cool. To see that stands the importance of the Gallery of Honor and what it means for Canadian baseball players. …

“If John and Duane hadn’t done what they’d done, I’m not sure I would have leaned to baseball and hockey,” he added later. “I had the Blue Jays and Larry Walker came by at the same time. So these guys have had just as much influence on Canadian baseball as everyone else, so I’m glad I can join them and of course with Jacques. “

Olerud, Walker and Ken Griffey Jr. Morneau’s favorite players were growing up and he would imitate their swings in his back yard. The Blue Jays would be on TV at 4 p.m. on the west coast, just as he would come home from school, and that enabled him to really study the swing of Olerud, who was widely admired for his flexibility.

Much of that worked in the Battle of Morneau, although it broadcasted a side-by-side comparison during the 2004 playoffs against the New York Yankees for him to realize how much he had absorbed.

“They were so similar, except for my one-handed finish and his two-handed finish,” Morneau said. “It was amazing that the swing that I grew up when I grew up was the closest swing I developed. I couldn’t do Griffey’s swing. It didn’t feel right. But I had the same hand load as John, the way the bat came through the zone, everything was so similar that it was a bit creepy to look at. I can’t underestimate how much honor it is to go inside with John. “

The connection with Walker contributes to that feeling.

In many ways, Morneau took on the role of Canadian in the majors when Walker’s career came to an end and his started. A brilliant 2006 season, in which he hit .321 / .375 / .559 and rode 130 runs, established him as one of the game’s best batters, and his role in carrying the Twins to an AL Central title earned him MVP awards.

Until then, Walker was the only other Canadian who won MVP in the majors, although his ties with Morneau began long before he had reached the major competitions.

“Every time you’re in the minor leagues and someone you’ve never met will send you a box of bats – it’s pretty important. A man who was an MVP doesn’t really have to worry about a child in double A sits, “said Morneau. “He was able to do that and it showed me that Canadian baseball as a community is a close-knit group … it showed me how important it was to watch other Canadians. … That someone supported that made a difference in my career. “

Joey Votto, the other dominant Canuck-batter of this generation, became the third MVP from the north of 2010 and Morneau might have made it a Canadian game that year, if not for a season-dependent concussion he suffered while playing against the Blue Jays . He took an unintended knee against John McDonald’s head while sliding to break a double play.

With 81 games at that time, Morneau beat .345 / .437 / .618 with 18 homers and 56 RBIs, on pace to capture a number of career bests. But he didn’t play in 2010 after that fateful game of July 7 in Toronto, and it wasn’t until 2014 with the Rockies when he hit .319 to win the National League batting title that he started playing on his former self appear .

By that time, however, his body had undergone a series of other injuries beyond the concussion, which would certainly have reached an even more productive peak.

Injuries also shortened Ward’s strikingly dominant career, as he only performed four times after setting a Blue Jays single-season record with 45 saves and locking down games, while the club won a second consecutive World Series in 1993.

Ward logged five consecutive seasons of 100-plus innings from the 1988-92 bullpen as Tom Henke’s primary set-up man before taking over as the poet in 1993 when he scored 71.2 frames.

His durability, dominant fastball and dirty slider would have made the current managers and managers drool at the thought of acquiring him. The Ward-Henke combination remains in some ways a model for how teams are trying to design their bullpens today.

“I didn’t have to worry, either, because the ball wasn’t very much in play when Wardo was there,” said Olerud. “The times you brought boys to first base, I often heard men complain,” What does he throw? “Many people thought he threw a split finger because of how that pitch would fall off the table, and I should say,” No, he doesn’t throw a split finger, that’s his slider. “They would say,” No, that could be “He argued with boys that he didn’t throw a split-finger fastball. He was just dominant.”

All kilometers had caught up with Ward in 1994, when he didn’t pitch due to shoulder and bicep problems and his comeback attempt didn’t work the following year, so he retired.

Olerud, whose left-handed stroke was a rare combination of art and science, had a much longer lifespan in a very undervalued 17-year career in which he hit .295 / .398 / .465, collected 2,239 hits and ran 1,275 times against just 1,016 strikeouts . A gifted defender, he also won three gold gloves.

One of only eight players since 1979 to start his career in the majors without first appearing in the minor leagues, the best season of Olerud came in 1993, when he wore a batting average from .400 to August 2 and finally the battle title won at. 363.

“I hadn’t seen anyone hotter that year and it was a pleasure,” Ward said. “We all sat there and wondered about his swing and just said,” What does a pitcher think after enduring the first two or three boys and then facing number 9? “I mean, this guy is hotter than a stunner and he’s been like that all year round. We knew John would play the ball, whether it was a double in the opening, a single along the line or a … that year 1993 for me – I know it was special for John, but to be able to sit back and look was nothing but awesome. “

Although his swing to the plate was immediately recognizable due to the rare fluidity, Olerud’s look was also distinctive because he was wearing a helmet while playing defense, a precautionary measure because he had a brain aneurysm during his studies.

Doucet, who helped develop French baseball terminology, began calling Expos games in 1972, the start of a 33-year run. He mentions Rene Lecavalier – the respected commentator for La Soiree du Hockey, the French version of Hockey Night in Canada – for inspiring him as a broadcaster and former Expos manager Gene Mauch for helping him learn the game.

But when it came to translating baseball’s English into wise French, he borrowed terms from the days of the Montreal Royals, and then made things up as he went on.

“When I was on the radio trying to come up with a French equivalent for a first-base pick-up, or a small catch or a Texas leaguer, I wasn’t afraid to say in the air:” If anyone out there is can come up with an expression in French to really describe what a pickoff move is, what a small catch is, what a Texas leader is, let me know, “Doucet recalled.

“Many people from the University of Montreal and other baseball fans throughout the province have really helped us to come up with expressions that people could understand and over the years people started repeating and repeating those expressions and they shunned the English expressions away . I’m very proud of that. “