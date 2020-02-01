Colin Kaepernick has taught us how bare white America really is

Colin Kaepernick’s physical exile of the NFL symbolized the defeat, not only for his professional livelihood, but also for dissidence, because it was clear that the competition was an example of him. His downfall seemed like a victory for companies that crushed people everywhere, from whiteness to tell blackness about it, from ignoring someone who was shocked that in less than a year Oklahoma police officer Betty Shelby killed Terence Crutcher in the middle of the street , and then was hired in law enforcement. Kaepernick Metacomet was in Plymouth metaphorically, his head on a pole as a warning to all natives with great ideas. When he heard Kaepernick again, the voice was raised, was there value in him, even propped up by the billions of Nike, just staying in the face of the audience?

At first I didn’t believe this was true. I didn’t really want to celebrate the preservation of the celebrity class, especially when the Nike ads were clearly made with the approval of Kaepernick and contained no protest, and could not withstand the investigation of a simple question: What does all this have to do with justice?

Soon national stories appeared about people who cut their Nike socks and burned their Nike sneakers, about refusing to wear Nike gear. In a spectacular failure, a Colorado shopkeeper went bankrupt. The Mississippi public safety commissioner ordered the state police to stop buying Nike gear. A police station in Louisiana dressed his suspects in Nike gear for their mosquito shots. The mayor of a suburb in New Orleans ordered, and a town in Rhode Island voted to prohibit his departments from buying Nike products. During the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearings, which took place the same week that Nike unveiled Kaepernick, Trump delivered a speech suggesting that all Protestants were illegal.

As news reports about schools threatening to boycott Nike and municipalities that refused to purchase the company’s clothing, my thoughts began to change. It was clear that a man who had not violated any laws and only expressed his opinion was actively destroyed by the public. And let’s be clear: by public I mean the overwhelmingly white public and the government. How else do you suddenly judge local politicians and law enforcement officers sufficiently encouraged to undertake an intimidation campaign against one of the most powerful companies in the world? Although he lives essentially on the edge of the American mainstream, does not speak in public, does not play in the NFL and does not organize protests, so many whites have exposed themselves through their disproportionate reaction to the ghost of Kaepernick.

Despite Nike’s business duplicity, the fight could not be disconnected from Kaepernick. There was no way out. Dissecting percentages of the size of the opposition is a game where Americans are experts, especially when the rulers are charged. (See: “not all of them police, “not all of them men ‘and’ not all of them White people. ‘) It is an exercise in boredom, but a large part of this America had decided that Colin Kaepernick was not entitled to any form of life, career or public presence in any form. They had decided to destroy him personally, as well as any affiliated entity, even a company as vast and pervasive as Nike. When Nike pulled a Independence Day limited edition shoe in the summer of 2019 because Kaepernick reportedly objected to the Betsy Ross flag, designed at a time when all thirteen colonies were slave farming, Arizona governor Doug Ducey announced that he was the financial eliminating incentives for Nike would be received to build a new plant on the outskirts of Phoenix, jeopardizing local jobs and economic growth for the city of Goodyear. (Ducey quickly declined.)

If Kaepernick and Nike were attacked for criticizing the police, who deserve everything, white America would have re-exposed itself in its willingness to sacrifice black life in its complete and criminal lack of interest in justice. Neither, what we all know at this late hour, is the issue that even approaches the real one: the desire of whites to make black people the silent, obedient tenants of the American dream. This unknowable percentage of Americans who believed these things and burned their own possessions could not be dismissed as an irrational or racist pony because the most important among their legions was power: the President of the United States, police chiefs, local mayors and governors. This was what America was and my thoughts had to change.

America’s dream can be found on television. Shiny, car-smelling consumerism, golden-brown fries in slow motion falling freely on the flat screen, just an advertising message. The reality of America is at the airport, with its runaway obesity; sticky, worthless food; and greedy, tax-free deductible. The dream is tradable. The reality is not that.

The airport is the modern Manassas of America, the ugly battlefield where the nation, through public sloganeering, shows its teeth: the red versus the blue, the black and the white, the surpassed in numbers and the faux patriots. Since the beginning of the Obama years, when post-racialism became pre-apocalypse, Americans have chased the hyperbole. The punditry talks about ‘a second civil war’. Can we all get along? No.

By getting dressed, Americans are committed to fighting each other. As they board their flights, these human bumper stickers are waging their cold civil war, arming and defending their positions on beer bellies across the country. In Atlanta, a white man wears a T-shirt with the text “I stand in front of the flag.” . . and Kneel before the Cross, “an obvious reaction to Colin Kaepernick and the black athletes who dare to believe that the Chicago police don’t have to have shot Laquan McDonald sixteen times. Twenty feet from him another man, a black man, enters the jet bridge for his connection to Little Rock in a black T-shirt with the famous National Football League logo centered on his chest, but instead of the letters “NFL “decorated in red over the shield, they replace the letters” KAP “, a raised fist on the logo replaces football.

“This unknowable percentage of Americans who believed these things and burned their own possessions could not be dismissed as an irrational or racist pony because the leader under their legions was in power.”

I’m on the Little Rock flight, and as the passengers board, the scene of a million trips to the airport in America repeats after 9/11: a significant volume of sportswear underlines militarized nationalism – the American flag on shirts, camouflage yoga pants, baseball caps that represent a military branch – that has devoured the country since the towers fell. Ten days later I see a barrel-chested man aboard a flight to New Orleans, shouting his light green shirt at me: “MY SON HAS YOU BACK. PROUD ARMY DAD,” the words above an American flag. In Hartford, Connecticut, an elderly white man walks the terminal that advertises America’s imperial corruption as patriotism, reducing the two bloodiest conflicts in human history to a grotesque buzzer, another champion trophy brought up by the Greatest Nation in the world. is black with an American flag that fills the geographic shape of the United States in the center, bounded to the north and south by the words “BACK TO BACK: WORLD WAR CHAMPS.” If a score is to be kept, it is of the 40 million deaths worldwide in the First World War and the 85 million deaths – an estimated 3 percent of the world’s population on earth – in the Second World War og. Nationalism is not imbued with a love for the country but with a threatening whiteness, an armament of symbols of power, identity and words – a reminder of who this country really belongs to. The memory is not aimed at a foreign power, but at the non-whites in America. It is definitely a recovery.

For twelve years their fear has been focused, spitting and growling on the congress floor (see: Joe Wilson’s “You lie!” To President Obama), on television and at the polls. Now their clothes are snarling. The American flag has been recovered and in many ways restored from an elevated, ambitious ideal to a cold representation of current reality, not a visionary welcome banner but a threat. The flag is celebrated even when it is desecrated – when commercialized by star and stripe Speedos and bikinis or in the name of the police, when it is changed from red, white and blue to authoritarian black, white and blue true to one constituency: police and their sympathizers. Blue Lives Matter, a response not to the difficulty of police work, but to the courage of citizens, especially the black ones, who dare to challenge the police. If it had been dedicated to the first, Blue Lives Matter would not have needed a black protest as an incubator. It would have preceded Michael Brown.

America’s obsession with war, his obsession with the police, the passive-aggressive messages from civilians, the illegal militias on the border and the policewoman white women are a reinforcement of whiteness. War is an authoritarian reaction to the black and brown international, blind faith to police another against the kneelers and dissenters, the black and brown at home. The T-shirts and hats mark territory again. A black friend is convinced that a whitewashed whiteness is the most dangerous whiteness, and although whites are willing to ignore the data of the greenhouse effect, they are certainly not willing to ignore the data that America will soon become a majority minority country . They believe that. No matter how many white men are still overwhelming the Fortune 500 list, no matter how many mediocre white boys dominate the rank and file of American business, many of the white races pretend to be under a Code Red threat. Their America is taken from them. The information about the things they buy is still in English, but it is also in Spanish.

This friend believes the whites will respond to the sense of threat by eventually taking their country back by force, that Charlottesville was an amuse and whites have decided not to perish without fighting, that the cold civil war of T-shirts and common tweets become hot, up to AR-15s and bloodshed. He, too, does not reject any data – the data indicating that, encouraged by Donald Trump, white supremacist groups are regaining strength throughout the country. Anyone who has even done a cursory amount of research on this subject knows that my friend is not exaggerating. Nor does he reject the evidence that hundreds of former and active police and soldiers are part of white nationalist, anti-governmental groups. In response, he has joined a “social group” of like-minded African-American men. They frequent the shooting range. He obtained his license for hidden weapons. “They won’t get me without taking a few,” he says.

Then and now, whether it is a T-shirt or an extra large American flag (sometimes accompanied by Confederate) bolted to the beds of a pick-up, the message is the same: being non-white is being a tenant of the American dream. It should be recalled that a person’s citizenship is always weak and that white neighbors, who consider themselves the owners, think that it can be withdrawn briefly, sometimes legally but always emotionally, anecdotally, figuratively. This is the root of the cultural war that is being fought on the campaign track and in airport terminals throughout America. The non-white presence in America, regardless of claim or service, years away from Appomattox or Selma, is always reminded that the white public believes it is more American than you.

Howard Bryant is a senior writer for ESPN the Magazine and a correspondent for NPR’s Weekend Edition.

Extract from Full Dissidence: Notes from an uneven playing field by Howard Bryant (Beacon Press, 2020). Reproduced with permission from Beacon Press.

.