Colin Kaepernick donates $100K to assist communities of colour amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Colin Kaepernick introduced Thursday he is donating $100,000 to support communities of coloration during the coronavirus pandemic.

He inspired many others to donate to the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Aid Fund to help disproportionate communities hugely afflicted by the disaster.

The “Know Your Rights” marketing campaign focuses on meals, shelter reduction, instruction, own protecting devices and incarcerated populations to aid gradual the distribute of the virus and deliver the resources necessary.

“Black and brown communities are currently being disproportionally devastated by COVID-19 since of hundreds of decades of structural racism,” the previous 49ers quarterback explained in a movie he posted to Twitter. “That’s why we have established the ‘Know Your Rights’ Camp COVID-19 Aid Fund to aid tackle these difficulties.”

I’m donating $100,000 to the Know Your Legal rights Camp COVID-19 Reduction Fund. Be part of us in our mission to assistance tackle the disproportionate influence the pandemic is possessing on our communities🖤✊🏾Use the hashtag #WeGotUs & tag @yourrightscamp right after you donate so they can display you some like pic.twitter.com/yzcTlvw7mR

— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) April 16, 2020

