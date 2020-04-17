Colin Kaepernick Blames Coronavirus Deaths Of ‘Black And Brown’ Folks On ‘Racism’

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick reemerged this week to carry on his race-baiting agenda by making use of the coronavirus pandemic that is now ravaging the world to highlight ‘racism’.

Colin Kaepernick Takes advantage of Coronavirus To Gas His Race-Baiting Agenda

On Thursday, Kaepernick took to Twitter to announce the start of the “Know Your Legal rights Camp COVID-19 Reduction Fund”. He ex-NFL star promises the fund is wanted mainly because “structural racism” would make coronavirus worse for African People in america.

“Structural racism helps make Black & Brown ppl much more likely to die from #COVID19. We’ve launched the Know Your Legal rights Camp COVID-19 Reduction Fund to immediately impact the disproportionate impact #coronavirus is acquiring on our communities,” he wrote in his test alongside a online video message of himself.

“Black and brown communities are staying disproportionately devastated by COVID-19 because of hundreds of several years of structural racism,” Kaepernick claimed in the online video. “That’s why we have founded the Know Your Legal rights Camp COVID-19 Fund to support tackle these difficulties.”

Structural racism tends to make Black & Brown ppl a lot more likely to die from #COVID19. We have introduced the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Reduction Fund to specifically influence the disproportionate influence #coronavirus is obtaining on our communities. #WeGotUs 🖤✊🏾 Donate at: https://t.co/ag2euE1Qtz pic.twitter.com/aBcjKku2kC

— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) April 16, 2020

Relevant: ‘SportsCenter’ Account Tweets Colin Kaepernick Signed By New York Jets And All H*ll Breaks Loose

Know Your Legal rights Camp

Subscribe and get our daily email messages and adhere to us on social media.

By opting in, you agree to receive emails with the latest in Life-style + Enjoyment from TellMeNow. Your data will not be shared with or bought to 3rd get-togethers.

The Know Your Legal rights Camp statements that the income they elevate will be utilised to get foodstuff from area dining establishments in key towns and then distributed to individuals unable to feed by themselves because of to the virus. The group states they will also hand out healthcare masks as effectively as facts about COVID-19 to individuals who will need it.

Unsurprisingly, Kaepernick’s team strategies to advocate for the launch of jail inmates, professing that they are undertaking so to defend them from catching coronavirus in overcrowded jails. In fact, all they are performing below is prioritizing the well being of unsafe criminals over the basic safety of Us citizens.

Relevant: Colin Kaepernick Suffers Even further Humiliation: He Was ‘Never Actually Considered’ For XFL

Why Ought to Everything Be About Race

Why have to totally Every thing be about race these days in the eyes of leftists like Kaepernick? This is a virus that assaults every person, irrespective of race, gender, or socio-economic standing.

Due to the fact this is a thing that affects us all, we should really all be coming alongside one another to fight this as one. Not intentionally dividing ourselves up in accordance to our respective races.

This just goes to clearly show that Kaepernick’s intention all alongside was to divide us.

Back again then, Colin Kaepernick claimed that his nationwide anthem protests had been about combating racism. Yet time and again he makes moves to team and independent us by race.

Keep in mind this? Nike Launches Colin Kaepernick Shoe Honoring The Working day He First Knelt During The Anthem

In depth Appear at the Colin Kaepernick x Nike Air Force 1 https://t.co/GqdBAOQWpX pic.twitter.com/Iph2shI1P0

— JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) December 12, 2019

Those people shoes had been plainly developed to be divisive. Maybe his close purpose was to develop ample disdain amongst Us citizens for their state that we would divide ourselves.

Shame on Kaepernick for striving to use a pandemic that has killed persons of each and every race, colour, and creed for his have personalized gain.

Now is not the time for his absurd race-baiting games.