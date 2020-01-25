Colin Kaepernick, Blackballed By The NFL, Is Why The League Will Broadcast A Police Shooting PSA During The Super Bowl

It takes a real effort to stand in the middle of cynical and profit-oriented social justice campaigns that wrap flip flops, fry boxes and bottles of vodka in flags of pride, sodas that unite protesters and police, and beers that bind fanatics and the people they hate. But even in this hellish landscape, the NFL has set a new low for corporate hypocrisy and bad faith.

Unveiled Wednesday, two-minute ad uses the murder of Botham Jean – a black man executed while eating ice cream on his couch by Dallas white policeman Amber Guyger – to help tackle the epidemic of racist murder by police . If there was ever any reason to hate the messenger, not the message, it would be this one. After three years of blackballing against Colin Kaepernick for kneeling to protest police brutality and abuse against blacks, the NFL, with the help of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, co-opted his message while trying vigorously to rub his legacy.

The truth is that it is a good ad. Photos, personal videos and memories of Jean’s parents and sister bring to life a man who, since his murder, has been reduced to another horrific black death story. The emotional advertisement ends with a solemn fade to black, and a single sentence of white text fills the screen. “We must do more to create change,” reads as Jean’s mother expresses the same feeling.

.