Cole: What the survey among employees of the Canadian government really tells us

Tunney’s Pasture, home to many of Canada’s federal officials. How happy are they anyway?

Jean Levac / Postmedia News

This is my opinion on the Public Service Survey 2019, which was recently made public:

• The published results are unnecessarily positive and actually misleading;

• Meaningful results are not published;

• There is no recognition of good or bad results;

• Nobody seems to be responsible for the results; and

• No clear efforts are made to improve the results.

I have been involved in and reporting on PSES since it was first implemented in 1999. This is the clear message that employees are sending out in this survey: “We are usually not a happy group.”

Yes, the official results generally look pretty good. Look closer. Reports state that 62 percent have confidence in their senior management. What is not mentioned is that only 29 percent have as much confidence. Is this not misleading? The results for many other questions are also skewed.

Here are some other useful answers to some specific questions:

• Only 24 percent think that their agency does an excellent job supporting career development;

• Only 21 percent think seriously that any good idea they presented would be supported;

• Only 25 percent find their workplace very healthy;

• Only 15 percent think that change is processed very well in their office;

• Only 27 percent think that the agency can explain what it does excellently; and

• 38 percent expressed their implicit opinion: they did not return.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HYxuKYANSTg [/ embed]

It is fairly easy to score the results and rank the desks based on “best desks to work for”. That list effectively recognizes the top federal agencies while setting target benchmarks for the rest.

Office heads do not seem to be responsible for achieving positive results or for taking specific measures to respond to negative results. Based on my own experience and hearing some current employees, a little buzz has been created with the survey, but things are returning quickly to the status quo. It is just like the French expression: “Plus ça change, plus c’est pareil.”

No clear major effort has been made to respond to PSES results by improving the workplace. Certainly such a thing does not appear on the Treasury Board website. There used to be a frequently asked question in the survey where employees were asked if they thought senior management would do much with the results. In 2014, the answer to that question showed that only 17 percent of employees were very convinced. That question has since been deleted.

Here are a few suggestions for responding positively to the survey:

• Give the straight goods when you report the results. No sugar coating;

• Officially publish a “best” list. Reward desk heads or not, according to their placement on the list. Heck, also put their names on the list:

• Ensure that heads of office show care and compassion for employees as a mandatory requirement to be hired;

• Celebrate the top rated agencies on the list, such as Western Economic Diversification Canada, number one on my list. Tell their story. Reveal their secret of success.

• Publicly describe what the other agencies are doing to improve: what works, what doesn’t.

• Offer employees surveys in the future to suggest ways to improve their workplace, work or the entire public service. View all suggestions, choose the best, implement them, reward the collaborators.

• Add a little bit to the survey so that employees can answer a number of important questions confidentially and get an idea of ​​their health risks with directions to improve their health. Such tools are already used and available in Canada.

These are just a few strategies that can enable 300,000 public service employees to better use their creativity, knowledge and experience to improve their workplace and, consequently, better serve all Canadians.

That is what I want to see.

Jake Cole Spent 34 years in the Canadian public service, working at six different agencies. For his “best” list of all 66 major PS agencies, contact: [email protected]

Related