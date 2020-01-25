Cole Tucker works on swing change before 2020

Sometimes the game comes easily. Cole tucker experienced some of this during his rookie season last year, such as when he hit a winning home run when he first entered the league.

Often it is more difficult. Tucker also experienced this last year. The 23-year-old former first round ended the year with a slash line of .211 / .266 / .361 and two home runs in his first year in the majors and was mined several times.

Although he would hit Triple-A Indianapolis better and during his end-of-season promotion, and his glove and base racing abilities are more than worthy of the major leagues, he has yet to prove that he can still hit the pitchers. major leagues.

“To hit is to be on time and to hit the ball hard and swing on good ground,” said Tucker at the PiratesFest on Saturday. “So there (in Indianapolis) I was doing this. I haven’t done a job as well here. But I really feel like I hit the ball hard enough here in the big leagues last year and I didn’t find consistent results like I was in Indianapolis. I want to transfer that and do it here of course. “

Taking pieces as a rookie is nothing new. Just about every new major league goes through this growing pains.

“Well (****),” Tucker joked when told that. “Reynolds didn’t do it.”

It’s enough.

“The game can teach you things and you can bounce back,” he said after the laughter subsided. “This is the approach I take, and this is what I believe in. I have a lot of optimism and confidence this year.”

