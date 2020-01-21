Cole Sprouse Borrasca Thriller Podcast Details

As Riverdale makes his mid-season back, it sounds like Cole Sprouse will continue to channel his inner Jughead Jones in an upcoming thriller podcast called Borrasca. According to Deadline, Sprouse – who will also produce the series – will play the lead role as a young man named Sam Walker who makes it his mission to investigate his sister’s sudden disappearance after moving to the town of Drisking, Missouri. The deeper he digs, the more people are missing, and the more Sam wants to understand this disturbing mystery.

Each 30-minute podcast episode delves further into Walker’s journey to find his sister and shed more light on the dark secrets hidden in this small town. The eight-part series, made with LA audio studio QCode, was written and made by Rebecca Klingel, who was also a writer on Netlfix’s The Haunting of Hill House, so something tells me to listen to this with all the lights on. Although QCode has not announced a release date, you can bet that I am waiting – ear plugs in the ass – to get lost in this new thriller as quickly as possible.