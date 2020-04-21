Cole Sprouse Blasts Fans for “unsubstantiated accusations” claim to have cheated Lili Reinhart with Kaia Gerber

Cole Sprouse sent a message to his fans that devised “unfounded accusations” and sent “threats of death” for things he shared and did not share about his personal life.

The Riverdale star used her instagram story to address her followers on Sunday night about the negative feedback she recently received and made clear that she no longer plans to “tolerate” this behavior and also does not intend to please the public eye.

Do you want the first 5 of the day to be delivered directly to your inbox before you wake up? Subscribe to the Fame10 Top 5 newsletter and get 5 updates every morning!

“I tolerate a lot of rumors and rumors from people who claim to be my fans.” Fans who feel entitled to their privacy precisely because I have never married them, “wrote Sprouse on Sunday, April 19.” But attacking your friends, unfounded accusations, escaping my address and sending threats of death are all characteristics of madness and fanaticism . “

“Choose humanity, stop being (clown emoji),” he added.

“When I first came into contact with the public, it was one of the predictable consequences,” Sprouse continued. “Although I never really wanted to indulge in any part of my private life for the heavenly horde, it is clear that my restraint in updating them allowed them to put their own agenda into my habits and lifestyle.”

“Finally – please eat my delicate plump and -,” he concluded. “(Makes me send a g – damn white story insta story like a divorced mother of three.)”

While Sprouse did not specify what he was targeting or what he was recently facing, rumors of his relationship with Riverdale’s costume Lili Reinhart spread over the weekend on social media, while some users claimed that Sprouse was cheating on Lili with Kai Gerber.

In May 2017, rumors about the shower and Reinhart began to spread and their relationship was confirmed until 2018 Met Gala Carpet – which they attended together.