Cole fires as WNBL lead Flyers seek new milestone

Cole said the Flyers were watching parts of Bendigo's win in the locker room as they prepared for their Friday night game and although they could have celebrated, she said the match was no longer a awakening.

Young rising guard Shyla Heal collected 24 points for the Spirit when she won.

"It was just a very good reminder to us that you cannot underestimate any team in this league," said Cole.

"You have to make sure you come out impatient to leave. Canberra was missing Kelsey Griffin but they were able to get wins without her. It’s good to go a little further from the Capitals in the win-loss column . "

Cole said his own performance against the Lynx was the result of the team putting more work into its spacing and movement during its farewell and the Christmas holidays.

"There was plenty of room for me to penetrate and attack – whether it was reaching the rim or jumping, the key was pretty open," said Cole.

"There was more space because everyone was going outside."

Adelaide also traveled on Friday, defeating Townsville Fire 87-61. The Lightning are in fourth place on 9-6 and would therefore like another win as they could still blow Canberra or Melbourne Boomers in the top three.

Defense will be vital for the Flyers, who know that the Adelaide guards love to shoot early in the game, while the confrontation between WNBA centers Mercedes Russell (Flyers) and Brianna Turner (Lightning) will be crucial.

Sunday, the Melbourne Boomers, in second place, will face the University of Sydney Flames in Sydney.

The Boomers will try to maintain their indoor advantage after the Flames lost striker Colleen Planeta to a serious knee injury, so Cayla George and Ezi Magbegor will be key players for Melbourne .

The Southside Flyers will play at Adelaide Lightning in Adelaide Sunday at 1:30 p.m. AEDT and the Melbourne Boomers will play at Sydney University Flames in Sydney on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Roy Ward is a sports writer for The Age.

