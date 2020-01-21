Cole Anthony's status for Virginia Tech game?

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 30: Cole Anthony # 2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels watches off the bench against the Yale Bulldogs at Dean Smith Center on December 30, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka / Getty Images)

The UNC basketball program is still without injured star newcomer Cole Anthony. When will he return to the lineup of tar heels?

Cole Anthony, the undergraduate point guard at the University of North Carolina, hasn’t been on the basketball court for over a month. On December 17, he underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus in his right knee and began a recovery process that was expected to take four to six weeks.

This timeframe would potentially bring him back on the field in time for Tar Heels’ NC State game in late January. However, many have doubted whether Anthony would actually return after such an injury or not just a few months before he should be in the top five in the NBA draft.

During his recovery, Anthony was determined to play for the Tar Heels again this season. On Tuesday evening, he reiterated this thought in a Twitter post saying that his “decision has been made” and that he “can’t wait to go to court again”.

I’m tired of seeing all this talk and can’t wait to get back on the pitch with my brothers @UNC_Basketball #soon

– Cole Anthony (@The_ColeAnthony) January 22, 2020

Even though Anthony wants to go back to the basketball court, it doesn’t seem like he is doing this for Tar Heels’ game against the Hokies on Wednesday. UNC head coach Roy Williams had no clear update on Anthony’s status at his press conference on Monday. However, he confirmed that Anthony has still not practiced since his surgery.

Williams is unlikely to allow Anthony to play a game before returning to training. At least that has been the case in recent years. We expect to learn more about Anthony’s return schedule next week.

