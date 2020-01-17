Cole Anthony just before returning to court?

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 30: Cole Anthony # 2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels watches off the bench against the Yale Bulldogs at Dean Smith Center on December 30, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka / Getty Images)

Cole Anthony from North Carolina posted a response to an Instagram post Tuesday evening, which apparently indicated his later return to the Tar Heels cast this season. It was a welcome lesson for North Carolina fans that they hadn’t expected the outstanding newcomer to re-enter a college basketball court.

Anthony followed on Thursday evening with his own post depicting him in training – with no support or protective equipment on his leg – and the five-time UNC head coach Roy Williams. The caption read: “I can’t wait to be on the square with my brothers again.”

It was expected that after an arthroscopic surgery on December 16, Anthony would leave the UNC team for four to six weeks to repair a partially torn meniscus in his right knee for some time on the court over the next few weeks.

Before the injury, Anthony scored an average of 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He scored better than 35 percent of his three-point attempts and was practically the only consistent offensive option for the Tar Heels in the first month of the season. The Tar Heels were 6-3 with Anthony in the lineup, but only went 2-5 on the bench.

