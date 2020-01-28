Cole Anthony informed about his status

The UNC basketball program saw the return of novice sensation Cole Anthony as soon as he released an update on his injury

For the first time in the entire season, the North Carolina Tar Heels won sequential Atlantic Coast Conference games when they defeated NC State on the street on Monday night.

UNC had got off to a good start again and had a good chance in the second half, led by Garrison Brooks and Brandon Robinson, while putting pressure on the defensive end of the field. The victory marked the seventh place in a row for the Tar Heels in the PNC Arena and brought head coach Roy Williams to a 36: 4 overall victory against the wolf pack.

While defeating N.C. State was cute, it is even better that the Tar Heels now have a winning streak and some momentum. Yes, it’s still a long way for them to make the NCAA tournament as they would need an incredible run, but some help could be on the way when the toughest route is imminent.

The UNC will host Boston College this Saturday before taking on Florida # 5 and Duke # 9 next week. The Tar Heels have been without star guard Cole Anthony since early December, and after beating N.C. State, Anthony delivered some possible good news for the Tar Heels when he informed everyone about his status.

Here’s what Anthony C.L. Brown from CLBrownHoops.com:

“I’m doing pretty well. Slowly and definitely better. As soon as I’m free, I hope to get back on the pitch. I’ll tell you,” said Anthony. “I’m in a bit of pain. I’m just making sure I’m 110 percent. I can easily say I’m in my nineties, maybe 100 percent right now.”

As for his opinion on the decision, Anthony says this will happen when he’s cleared and he’ll let the coaches know if he’s good. However, it will be the coach’s call.

“Maybe I mean when I’m cleared up. It’s really not up to me now,” said Anthony when asked if he could play Boston College. “As soon as they say I’m good to go, then I am good to go. It is not up to me. I will tell you that I am ready, but at the same time if you do not believe that I am ready, I am not ready. It’s not really my call. I will trust people who know what they are talking about and who are trained in it. “

The Tar Heels will return to training this week, which Anthony has not been fully involved in since his injury. That was the biggest thing that kept him from returning, and Williams made it clear that Anthony has to work out before he can return.

It looks like we’re all going to be training on the Anthony watch this week.

