Coldplay Head Into the Crowd for 'Cry, Cry, Cry' on 'Ellen'

Coldplay literally took their concert in the crowd for an interpretation of their new song “Cry, Cry, Cry” on The Ellen DeGeneres show Wednesday.

The performance found the group sitting in the Ellen audience, playing a light version of the uplifting soul melody. Soon, however, a quartet of background singers appeared behind Coldplay to add harmonies, while by the end of the song the entire audience was standing, slamming and swinging.

“Cry, Cry, Cry” appears on the last Coldplay album, Everyday Life, which was released last November and marked the group’s first since 2015 A head full of dreams. In a long interview with Rolling stone Commenting on the new album, singer Chris Martin said, “[W] e had to grow a few balls to be able to do this one. It’s the first time we’ve really said what we think about certain things. And it’s trying to be empathetic and it’s a bit unfiltered. It’s completely unfiltered. It is very raw and pure. “

At the exit of Daily life, Coldplay has announced that they have no plans to run behind the record yet because they want to make sure their next trek is carbon neutral. “We are taking time over the next two years to figure out how our tour can not only be sustainable [but] how it can be actively beneficial,” Martin told the BBC.

The group has an upcoming show: January 21 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles as part of the Citi Sound Vault series before the Grammys 2020.