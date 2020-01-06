Loading...

Coldplay, the Jonas Brothers, Brittany Howard and Brandi Carlile will headline the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles as part of the Citi Sound Vault series, which will take place during the 2020 Grammy Week.

Coldplay will kick off the special series of shows on January 21, while Howard will perform on 22, Carlile on 23 and the Jonas Brothers on 25. Citi Sound Vault will also present a special Roots show and various special guests , January 25 at Live House Hollywood.

Citi cardholders will be able to sign up for tickets to one of the Hollywood Palladium concerts starting Monday, January 6 at 7 p.m. PT until January 8 at 10 p.m. PT. Those who register and receive a code via the Verified Fan program will be able to purchase their tickets after this January 8 deadline. In addition, a limited number of tickets will be available for the Roots concert at Live House Hollywood.

Last year, the Citi Sound Vault series featured performances by Pink, Muse and Chris Stapleton.

Among this year’s artists, the Jonas Brothers, Howard and Carlile are all in the running for the Grammy Awards. The Jonas Brothers will compete for the best pop / group performance duo for their single “Sucker”, while Howard is in the running for two awards, best rock performance and rock song for “History Repeats”. Carlile, meanwhile, is nominated for best country / group performance duo for “Common”, his song with Maren Morris, while also scoring a nomination for best country song and song of the year for co-writing “Bring My Flowers Now” by Tanya Tucker.

Coldplay is not in the running for the Grammy Awards this year as they released their latest album, Daily life, last November, after the 2020 application deadline.