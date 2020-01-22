HATTERAS, N.C. – More than 100 sea turtles bewildered by recent cold temperatures have washed up on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, the National Park Service said.

The agency said Wednesday on its Facebook page that about 95 green and Kemp’s ridley turtles washed ashore on the south side of the island of Hatteras on Tuesday. Of that total, 35 washed up on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the agency said.

In addition, the park service says that a further 10 turtles were found on the National Seashore on Wednesday morning.

The turtles were sent to the N.C. Aquarium brought to Roanoke Island for rehabilitation. Many are expected to be released at the end of the week. The majority of the cold stunned turtles were found from Buxton to Hatteras, and biotechs along the coast and several volunteer organizations continued to look for cold stunned turtles on Wednesday.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Sea turtles are cold-blooded reptiles that depend on the temperature in their environment to maintain their body temperature. If the temperature drops quickly and sea turtles can no longer move to warmer water, they may suffer from a form of hypothermia known as cold stunning, NOAA said on the webpage of the fishery.

