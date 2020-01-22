Cold-stunned iguanas falling from Florida trees: Here's why

MIAMI, Fla. (AP) – The National Weather Service regularly warns people of falling rain, snow, and hail, but temperatures in South Florida drop so much that forecasters warned residents about falling iguanas on Tuesday.

“We don’t normally predict this, but don’t be surprised if you see iguanas falling from the trees tonight as the lows fall into the 1930s and 1940s. Brrrr! “NWS Miami tweeted.

The low temperatures numb the invasive reptiles, but the iguanas won’t necessarily die. That said, many will wake up when the temperatures rise on Wednesday.

Relatives: It’s “cold” in Florida – and they don’t get along well

Iguanas are not dangerous or aggressive to humans, but they damage sea walls, walkways, landscape foliage, and can dig long tunnels. The males can grow to be at least 1.5 meters long and weigh almost 9 kilograms.

Female iguanas can lay almost 80 eggs a year, and the warm climate in South Florida is perfect for prehistoric-looking animals. Iguanas come from Central America, tropical parts of South America and some Caribbean islands.

Iguanas are allowed to be kept as pets in Florida, but are not subject to any legal protection, with the exception of combating cruelty to animals. They have been in South Florida since the 1960s, but their number has increased dramatically in recent years.

Not dead – just frozen! Temps in South Florida in the 1940s caused the cold-blooded iguanas to freeze. They are still breathing and should finally thaw. Pic.twitter.com/X1MSFf4vBX

– Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) January 22, 2020

