Cold for a cause Quinte News

About 50 brave souls slept outside in cardboard boxes on the night of January became February.

The occasion was the 13th and final Sleep Out So Others Can Sleep In event run by the Canadian Mental Health Association Hastings and Prince Edward.

About 100 people came early in the night to share stories and information about their experiences with homelessness and mental illness.

Local director of local CMHA Sandie Sidsworth said $ 12,000 was raised while money was still coming in.

The proceeds of the event are shared with the homeless shelter Grace Inn.

The CMHA will use its money to make repairs to its transitional housing available to the needy in the community.

The local mental health association regularly serves more than 200 people and offers counseling, housing and life skills and employment training to help people restore their stability in their lives.

Sleep Out Sleep In was held in the parking lot of the former Nortel building on Sidney Street in Belleville.

.