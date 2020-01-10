Loading...

The trailer for ITV’s Bafta award-winning comedy drama “Cold Feet” has fallen. Further fights, failures and reconciliations for the five buddies were promised.

In the ninth season of the show, stars James Nesbitt, Hermine Norris, Robert Bathurst, Fay Ripley and John Thomson return to Manchester as long-time 50-year-old friends.

The trailer teases further developments between Adam (James Nesbitt), David (Robert Bathurst) and David’s ex-wife Karen (Hermine Norris), with whom Adam started a relationship last season.

We see Adam suggest the couple move in together, but David is clearly not happy with his relationship and is trying to fight some arguments with his old friend. “I don’t know how I’ve ever been friends with that ass,” David complains during a group hike – before pushing Adam off a steep slope.

Spectators also see a tender moment between Pete (John Thomson) and his daughter when he reveals that he has loved Jenny (Fay Ripley) since he was young and can’t bear to see her “suffer” during her cancer fight.

The exclusive first-look trailer for the ninth season of Cold Feet can be seen here.