Bafta’s award-winning comedy drama Cold Feet, which follows five friends (now in its fifties), is currently airing its ninth season – with stars James Nesbitt, Hermine Norris, Robert Bathurst, Fay Ripley and John Thomson in the legendary ITV- Series.

Here’s everything you need to know about Season 9 of Cold Feet …

When is Cold Feet’s ninth season on TV?

New episodes of Cold Feet Air at ITV on Monday at 9 p.m., The next episode is due Monday, January 20, 2020 at 9 p.m.

You can also watch new episodes of Cold Feet ITV Hub after they air.

What will happen in Cold Feet season 9?

At the end of the eighth series, Jenny (Fay Ripley) received cancer treatment with the support of husband Pete (John Thomson). She had just faced the death of her friend and fellow patient Charlie.

“I think we were all overwhelmed by the amazing response to the latest series,” inventor Mike Bullen said of Jenny’s story. “Jenny’s cancer in particular seemed to touch a nerve among the audience. There are still stories to tell for these characters, but I’m aware that we have raised the bar.”

In the meantime, the gang had just learned of the burgeoning love affair between Karen (Hermine Norris) and Adam (James Nesbitt), who had gotten used to the merged family life while David (Robert Bathurst) was trying to get his life back after trouble at work to reconcile.

Pete feels caught up in his friends’ feuds as Jenny’s cancer treatment ends.

ITV chief of drama Polly Hill said: “We are happy to return to Manchester to learn more about Cold Feet.” The audience’s reactions to the last series were incredible. Many said that they get better with age! We look forward to working with Mike Bullen again, whose moving, funny, complex and gripping scripts are a pleasure to work with. ‘

Kenton Allen, CEO of the Big Talk production company, added: “As I keep saying to myself, 50 are the new 30, and we look forward to continuing to tell the stories of these beloved characters that many of us grew up with – and we’re excited to be shooting in Manchester again and increasing Big Talk North’s drama output with Cold Feet as the flagship show. “

Ceallach Spellman (Matthew Williams), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Olivia Marsden), Sylvie Briggs (Ellie Marsden), Jack Harper (Adam Gifford) and Madeleine Edmondson (Chloe Gifford) return as guest stars Michelle Holmes (Mary), Ivanno Jeremiah (Charlie) and Lucy Robinson (Robyn).

The ninth series also welcomes newcomers Sunetra Sarker (Ackley Bridge), Claire Keelan (The Trip) and Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones).

Is there a trailer for Season 9 of Cold Feet?

Yes, you can watch the trailer (which debuted exclusively on) RadioTimes.com) further down.