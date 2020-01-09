Cold can be avoided

Loading...

It is the time of the year. You know the one where people fall like flies at work. As soon as a person gets sick, they run around the office. The best advice, of course, is to stay at home if you feel under the weather.

Everyone around you will thank you. Keep these germs to yourself. If there was a guaranteed way not to get sick … would you do it? I mean, you don’t want to treat the flu properly? Or maybe the thought of a cold is what you’re most afraid of.

You can avoid it well. It is not a funny answer. But it is doable. So if you want to avoid the flu? You just have to catch a cold. If you want to avoid a cold … yep … get the flu. I told you it wasn’t a funny answer.

So you apparently CANNOT get cold and flu at the same time. When you get a virus, “it creates an inflammatory response in your body that is a barrier to the other.”

So whichever comes first, it wins. The downside is that you cannot block other diseases. You can still get through. Just because you have the flu doesn’t mean that you can’t get pneumonia.

It is actually much easier to let this disease pass. So let’s all be busy this time of the year. Wash these hands in hot water … scrub them well. Oh, and if you have to sneeze, please sneeze in your arm, not your hand. Sneezing in hand is the easiest way to spread these germs.