Colbert shocked Republican Mike Lee stood up to Trump

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) has a new big fan for Stephen Colbert. The Late Show host spent most of his monologue Thursday night praising the Republican for standing up to President Donald Trump after what Lee described as an “insulting” briefing from administration officials on intelligence that led to the murder of Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.

Lee told reporters on Wednesday that Congress had been warned that even debating “the advisability of a new military intervention against Iran” would “embolden” the enemy. “Of course it makes sense,” said Colbert. “Iran wants nothing more than to force the” Great Satan “to have a functioning democracy.”

And in response to Lee’s claim that the briefing was “degrading to the Constitution,” Colbert exclaimed, “Shit, Mike! You may be Republican, but yes! Oh hell yes! ”

“Senator, I will ruin your political career right now by agreeing with you,” said the host. “He’s absolutely right, it’s insulting. It is insulting, not only to Congress, but to the American people. Has everyone already forgotten what happens when we don’t ask for concrete evidence justifying a military attack on a Middle Eastern country whose name begins with “Ira-“? ”

While George W. Bush “respected us enough to put some effort into his lies” in 2003, Colbert said that Trump did not even try. And on top of that, Trump “doesn’t even have a Colin Powell whom we trust – they don’t have someone with a reputation worthy of being flushed down the toilet.”

“I say, before we give the president the power to attack another country in the Middle East, we must demand better lies!” Concluded Colbert. “We deserve better lies. This is America, the home of the whopper! Our taxes pay for all these lies. Make an effort! Dazzle and deceive us! Sell ​​it with a little sizzle. Scare us! But try. ”

