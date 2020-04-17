Colbert mocks Trump’s COVID-19 response, coronavirus protesters

Presenting his latest Late Show monologue at home, Stephen Colbert took on one of his favorite targets, President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, Trump announced that states locked in on the coronavirus pandemic may soon be ready to reopen and reinvigorate the damaged economy, even before its May 1 deadline.

“Wow, May 1 is in two weeks,” said Colbert. “It will take me that long to find my pants.”

Echoing health experts, Colbert explained that there needs to be extensive testing for coronaviruses before people can go back to work – over 22 million tests a day – and currently, tests are just too rare. So far, the United States has tested 3.1 million people in total, which, as Colbert puts it, is less than a tenth of the number of viewers who watched Tiger King in its first 10 days on Netflix.

Colbert also mocked pro-Trump protesters in Ohio and Michigan, who this week demanded that the governor reopen businesses despite the ongoing epidemic. Protesters demonstrated outside their respective state houses, blocked traffic (not that there is a lot of traffic at the moment, with shelter orders in place in effect), and waved giant flags, including Confederate .

“Because nothing says” never surrender “like a Confederate flag,” said Colbert with a wink.