Colbert and Kimmel appreciate Trump’s attempt to plant a tree for Earth Day

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon celebrated the 50th anniversary of Earth Day – and did some easy research on how President Donald Trump himself marked the occasion – on their nightly shows on Wednesday.

Trump hosted a tree planting ceremony at the White House on Wednesday, even shoveling some dirt himself – or as Colbert called it The Late Show, “Get your exercise for the decade.” Colbert then broke his impression of Trump and joked, “I practiced a lot at my press conferences; every day, I dig this hole deeper and deeper. “

Sure Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel joked that Trump, First Lady Melania and Mike and Karen Pence had “gathered on the south lawn to dig a hole to bury [Trump’s] hair”. He added, “Look how hard they do physical work in their suits and heels. Melania is praying right now, they are not digging too close to her evacuation tunnel. “

The late night hosts offered less political but no less delicious jokes. Colbert noted that, as large cities remain closed during the coronavirus, wild animals began to roam the streets – and he essentially used this configuration as an excuse to show off his own puppy.

More The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon opened with a bit where he belatedly remembered that it was Earth Day and ran outside to apologize to the tree in his yard. After receiving the passive-aggressive silent treatment, the host said, “Oh, come on, like you never forgot my birthday?”

