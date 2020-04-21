Coke: 1Q Earnings Snapshot – Information 1130

Coke: 1Q Earnings Snapshot – News 1130

by The Involved Push

Posted Apr 21, 2020 3:08 am PDT

ATLANTA (AP) _ Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $2.78 billion.

On a for every-share foundation, the Atlanta-primarily based enterprise stated it experienced profit of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and charges, arrived to 51 cents per share.

The effects surpassed Wall Avenue anticipations. The normal estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Study was for earnings of 44 cents for every share.

The world’s most significant beverage maker posted income of $8.6 billion in the interval, also beating Street forecasts. 4 analysts surveyed by Zacks anticipated $8.4 billion.

Coke shares have fallen 16% because the starting of the 12 months, even though the Common & Poor’s 500 index has dropped 13%. The stock has lessened roughly 2% in the final 12 months.

This tale was produced by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) applying facts from Zacks Expense Investigate. Accessibility a Zacks stock report on KO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KO

The Associated Push

