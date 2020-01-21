Cohen: Trump's accusation trial - expect the unexpected

Republican Senator Mitt Romney speaks with reporters as he arrives for US President Donald Trump’s indictment of Senate in Capitol in Washington, DC on January 21.

And that’s how it starts. After years of investigation, months of deliberation, weeks of negotiation and hours of anticipation, here it is: the indictment process of Donald John Trump, 45th President of the United States.

Oh, we knew this day was coming. It didn’t happen the way we imagined about a year ago. We thought that the case against Trump would certainly be based on the findings of Robert Mueller. It would stem from his involvement with the Russians in the 2016 elections and his desire to discredit his opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Now it is something completely different, something that nobody even thought six months ago. It focuses on Trump’s involvement with Ukrainians in the 2020 elections and his desire to discredit his likely opponent, Joe Biden.

The Republicans and their acolytes on CNN are happy to say that Democrats try to accuse Trump from the day he was initiated.

That is ridiculous. Some apostate Democrats in the House wanted to oust Trump in 2017, as some Republicans wanted to drop Barack Obama in 2009. Neither of them had the support of their leadership.

It was indeed the opposite. As much as Democrats thought they had a case against Trump, they did not act much because they saw his humiliation, instability, and ignorance as a threat. They didn’t think they could convince the audience.

It is remarkable how quickly and forcefully the case against Trump turned out last fall. It is said of the presidency that the office does not seek the man; the man (or woman) is looking for the office. We see pervers in 2020 depositing the president as often as the president, in his brutal misconduct, looks for deposition.

So the story of Trump’s transition to “accusation for life” is not what we expected. And the process will not proceed as expected.

No one doubts whether the Senate will protect Trump. But pay attention to how it happens, what it means and how the parties interpret it.

The first surprise will be defects among Republicans who are uncertain about re-election. These include Susan Collins from Maine, Cory Gardner from Colorado, Martha McSally from Arizona and Joni Ernst from Iowa. All have reasons to demand witnesses and a real trial. They must be seen as impartial judges.

Others can join them: Lisa Murkowski from Alaska, Mitt Romney from Utah, Rob Portman from Ohio and Lamar Alexander from Tennessee. Nobody likes Trump. They can overflow for fear of their reputation or the institution.

If senators vote to hear witnesses such as John Bolton or Hunter Biden (who has no influence on the guilt or innocence of the president), this would change the complexion of the trial.

What is really important is the court of public opinion. Trump remains in trouble there.

Polls show that a majority want to remove him from his position. When Bill Clinton was tried in 1999, he was strongly supported by public opinion. Americans saw his deposition driven by rabid Republicans.

Today, Americans see the legitimacy and necessity of this process. They will be wary of republicans because of a quick, shady lawsuit. That will make it more difficult for republican senators in difficulty. While some go all-in for Trump, such as McSally and Gardner, for fear of primary challenges from the right, others may not care.

One more thing: if Mitch McConnell believes that the process and its outcome could endanger his majority in the Senate (a switch of just three seats could do it), he will change tactics. If necessary, he will even allow some republicans in difficulty to vote to remove Trump, giving the Democrats a moral victory.

Things can and will change. Two years ago we were told that Nancy Pelosi was too old to speak, that she could not manage her new caucus, that there would be no deposition. We were told last month that she was wrong to postpone the articles of deposition, that the country would resist the trial, that they would punish the Democrats.

There are surprises in politics. There will be surprises in this test.

Andrew Cohen is a journalist, professor and author of Two Days in June: John F. Kennedy and the 48 Hours That Made History.

