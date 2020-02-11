Cohen: Tonight, New Hampshire could win the Democratic race for the American president

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a meeting at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire on 10 February.

CONCORD, New Hampshire – New Hampshire has a reliable way to clarify, confirm or convince US presidential policy every four years.

If the polls are good, the voters of ‘the first in the nation’ will tune in again tonight and win a busy field. There will be fewer serious candidates if the race leaves white, rural America for Nevada (February 22), South Carolina (February 29) and Super Tuesday (March 3), including California, Texas and more than a dozen other states.

New Hampshire will confirm Bernie Sanders as the leader of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. More dramatically, however, it will scramble and perhaps solidify the race for the moderate wing.

It will certainly deflate Joe Biden, who entered New Hampshire as a leader. He may not survive if he finishes outside the top four. At the same time, a strong show here will fascinate Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.

The bigger story is the moderated ones. Frightened by Bernie, the party company hopes that a consensus candidate will come forward to consolidate the centrist vote.

For Sanders, winning New Hampshire is about managing expectations. After winning 60% of the votes here in 2016, polls suggest that his profit margin will be much smaller this time.

In public he will crow that his time has come, his revolution is here. In private he will wonder how long Elizabeth Warren will stay in the race. She was supposed to win here, and also in Iowa, but her candidacy marks left of the middle.

Democratic presidential candidate senator Amy Klobuchar gets out of her campaign bus at Webster Elementary School on February 11 in New Hampshire.

That should have been Biden, who is struggling now. His campaign recalls ‘Petticoat Junction’, the television sitcom from the 60s, which was folksy, sleepy and sentimental. Not much happens at the Shady Rest Hotel in the imaginary water stop on the national railway branch. As the jingle says, “That’s Uncle Joe, he’s a little slow …”

Biden looks and sounds like the advanced septuagenarian he is. Why did his family let him flee? His attraction is his empathy and experience, as a distinguished senator of 36 years and a loyal vice-president of eight years for Barack Obama.

On the hustings, the avuncular Biden walks. He interrupts his conversation with “Here’s the point!” And “Here’s the deal!”

Now he hopes that his support among black Americans will save his candidacy in South Carolina, where polls suggest that his support is bleeding to Michael Bloomberg, who is not competing until Super Tuesday.

Then there is Pete Buttigieg. He ran well here. His crowd is large and enthusiastic. He is a polished speaker – the best of the bunch – who radiates vitality. He looks square in his ubiquitous white shirt and monochromatic blue tie, but he speaks with confidence, although he hides his intelligence like a Rhodes Scholar. He is proudly gay and often refers to his husband.

His opponents mock his inexperience. Buttigieg would have been fired against another president in another year. The attacks are the same as those in 2008 against Barack Obama, whose candidacy Bill Clinton called “a fairy tale.” Nobody uses that rule on Buttigieg, 38, but the point is the same.

Amy Klobuchar, another moderate, is also charming and funny. “I’ve won every race, every place, since I was in fourth grade,” she says. “My slogan was completely with Amy K! I have retired. “

Klobuchar may get a sugar high when leaving New Hampshire, but it is unlikely that she can get a grip on this. Her hope depends on whether Biden withdraws.

The other Democrats here are shop windows: Tom Steyer, Tulsi Gabbard, Michael Bennet, Andrew Yang. For them this is a vanity project.

The big unknown who is not here is Michael Bloomberg. The former three-year mayor in New York spends hundreds of millions on advertising and organization in later states. The betting is that on Dark Tuesday he could be the dark horse, emerging as the challenger to Sanders.

Andrew Cohen is a journalist, professor and author of Two Days in June: John F. Kennedy and the 48 Hours That Made History.

