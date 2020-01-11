Cohen: Polarized politics, climate disaster, growing authoritarianism - a pessimistic guide to our world in 2020

Loading...

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife welcome Chancellor Angela Merkel at a New Year’s reception in Berlin. Merkel will soon disappear.

HANNIBAL HANSCHKE / REUTERS

MADRID – Last Saturday the Spanish Parliament met on a holiday weekend for a number of crucial votes. The goal was to choose a new national government that the country has been without since the November elections.

In reality, political paralysis has lasted here for years. The most recent elections were the fourth since 2017. This old society but the young democracy is becoming unmanageable. Due to regional, ethnic and ideological divisions, civil society – which has supported governments in Spain – has disappeared.

On Tuesday, the socialists barely won the vote of confidence and they will form a coalition to the left of the middle. This only happened because the Catalans (a regional independence party) abstained.

Some wondered why the legislators met during the holidays. A former Spanish diplomat told me: “You must close a deal as long as you can. In Spain you never know what will happen. “

There is nothing new about the uncertainty in politics, but it is a synonym for today. Fear is the spirit of the times.

The rise of authoritarianism, global warming progress and growing nationalism and religious intolerance determine our time. Despite rising incomes and improving medicine, science and technology, it’s hard to be hopeful.

So here’s a pessimistic guide to our world in 2020 – and beyond.

• In Germany, the engine of Europe, the economy avoided the recession last year and Chancellor Angela Merkel is preparing to leave next year. Her ‘big coalition’ with the Social Democrats is faltering and will collapse this year.

• In France, President Emmanuel Macron is personally unpopular and his reformist policy is widely opposed and involves demonstrations and strikes, comme d’habitude and an emerging right.

• There is more certainty in Great Britain. With a large majority and the Labor Party in disorder, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a wide margin for maneuver. Great Britain will leave the EU and Scotland will scream to leave the UK. Scottish nationalists are pushing Westminster for a new referendum on independence.

• The paralysis continues in Israel. The country holds its third election in a year, this with Benjamin Netanyahu under criminal prosecution. Israel’s economy is strong and the prospect of peace is far away. Even worse, it seems the Israelis no longer care.

• Strong men continue to rule in Russia, Turkey, Hungary, India and beyond. There is little chance of change.

• In China, the ambitions of Hong Kong pose a challenge to the central authority, one that Beijing will misuse. It cannot tolerate divergent opinions. The protests will end violently in 2020.

• In the United States, a dismissed (but acquitted) president will be re-eligible. Democrats struggle to resist him. Because several of them are well funded, their race will start in the spring.

Democrat Joe Biden: Will he be the nominee of his party and will he win in November?

Spencer Platt /

Getty Images

The pessimistic argument is that Trump will win in November. More likely, Democrats will choose Joe Biden, who will choose Kamala Harris as his running partner (and his successor after just one term). The Democrats will reclaim the Midwest and carry the day.

If they don’t, America will enter a new dark age under a re-elected, unbound Trump, akin to the Red Scare in the 1920s and McCarthyism in the 1950s.

In Canada the liberals will rule with ease this year. Conservatives will not have traction until the early summer, but new leadership will confuse the political calculus. If they choose Rona Ambrose or Jean Charest, they will insist on an early election, in 2021 or so. Trudeau will no longer run.

There is no reason for optimism when discussing climate change, which is not being answered globally and particularly in the United States. The fires burn hotter and longer in California, the seas rise from Florida, the tundra melts in Alaska.

The fires that burn today in Australia are the future of our feverish world. This will be the norm. They not only show the wildness of nature, but also a failure of leadership; the incompetence of the country’s prime minister is faltering.

Of all the challenges we face today – war with Iran, growing authoritarianism, a warring North Korea, swelling anti-Semitism – climate change is the biggest threat, the hardest to solve and the most resistant to hope.

Andrew Cohen is a journalist, professor and author of Two Days in June: John F. Kennedy and the 48 Hours That Made History.

