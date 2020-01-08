Cohen: A story about two presidents - In a single decade, America shifted from Obama's optimism to Trump's harshness

Loading...

The second decade of the 21st century began in the second year of Barack Obama’s presidency and ended in the third year of Donald Trump’s presidency. It left the United States more divided and dissatisfied – and less so.

Between 2010 and 2020, Americans suffered from serious emotional and political whiplash. How else to explain how the hope of the country’s leadership turned into despair so quickly? How else to understand how the success of democracy in America at the beginning of the 2010 turned into fears about its sustainability today?

In particular, how did the Americans move from a president who was a silver-colored Nobel Prize winner to an exuberant demagogue who said he acted “in a way that is largely incompatible with self-government and the rule of law”? This has forced the House of Representatives to accuse him, a power that it has now exercised only three times in the 243 years of the Republic.

Obama took office on January 20, 2009. He was the first black president of the country. His improbable ascent and resounding mandate was praised as a new era in a country of 308 million – according to Decennial U.S. 2010 Census – with a history of slavery and segregation. We know that the election of Obama was not the end of racism, just as the end of the Cold War was the “end of history.” But he came downstream with hope, with contrails of good feeling.

Obama acted quickly to calm the financial markets and stimulate an economy in recession, which he inherited from his predecessor, George W. Bush. The Congress approved the Affordable Care Act, a monumental expansion of the social welfare state. Unlike other historical legislation in the country’s history establishing social security and protecting civil rights – with which it was compared – the vote here was overwhelming according to the party. Long before the measure came into effect, this harsh criticism drew to the right.

At the beginning of 2010, resistance was building up against Obama. On January 19, Scott Brown became the first Republican from Massachusetts to win a seat in the Senate since 1972. This indicated a seismic change in Congress, partly driven by the rise of the Tea Party, a hard-right movement of critics of debt, federal spending, and public health care.

In the mid-term elections on November 2, 2010, Republicans were given 63 seats in the House of Representatives, in charge of the lower chamber and six seats in the Senate, thereby eroding a large proportion of the Democratic majority there.

Now the House was led by a new breed of non-constructed conservatives who were determined to frustrate Obama’s agenda. But Obama was still president and delivered full executive power. He appointed two progressives to the Supreme Court, imposed regulations on the industry, expanded public lands as protected areas and embraced green energy. Abroad, he ended the American war in Iraq, negotiated an anti-nuclear deal with Iran, signed the Paris Agreement on climate change, restored diplomatic relations with Cuba, and approved the attack that killed Osama bin Laden.

Although Obama was easily re-elected in 2012, the country remained stubbornly politically divided. In 2014, Republicans took control of the Senate. They now controlled both Congress houses and brought gridlock to Washington.

As climate change progressed, technology hummed, communication accelerated via Twitter and other social media, bias increased and the economy grew, the 2010 looked like a decade of disruption everywhere.

Violent crime declined, art flourished (especially television) and cities such as Washington, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles and Atlanta flourished. But racial tensions flared up in Baltimore riots due to the death of Freddie Gray, a black man who died in police custody. There were also screams of police violence in Ferguson, Missouri and other places. This led to the Black Lives Matter movement in 2015. It was now clear: it took more than the first black president of America to end the racial conflict in America.

When Obama left the office in 2017, his approval rating was more than 50 percent. Despite this, congressional republicans had refused to consider almost every legislation he sent them, and in 2016 they even refused to consider holding a confirmation hearing about one of his Supreme Court nominees. Obama, for his part, refused legislative proposals that the Republicans in Congress sent to his office, in particular attempts to weaken his characteristic performance, now called Obamacare.

Since few had seen Brexit succeed in the UK, few saw Donald Trump win the presidency in the United States. On November 28, 2016, however, Trump lost the overwhelming vote by 2.8 million votes, but narrowly won the electoral college. While Obama broke the precedent of the race, Trump broke the precedent of much different – especially his age (the oldest president in office) and experience (none in politics, public service, or the military).

Abroad, Trump has withdrawn from the Paris agreement and the Iranian nuclear deal. He preferred strong men, while he cherished the Russian Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Il from North Korea. He has questioned long-standing relationships and arrangements in the areas of free trade, collective security and multilateralism, the pillars of post-war liberal internationalism that fostered and led the United States.

At home, Trump has withdrawn regulations for the environment, industry and federal countries. He restored the death penalty for federal crimes, supported efforts to undermine abortion, limited immigration (the construction of a wall on the Mexican border) and attacked Obamacare. Tax cuts and a renegotiated NAFTA (which is very similar to the old one) are his only major legislative achievements. In the long term, his two members of the Supreme Court can assure a conservative majority for a generation. It can undermine abortion and support greater presidential power.

Trump is indeed anti-Obama and loves to undermine his legacy. Ideally, Trump, although once a moderate New Yorker, did not have a fixed address until he embraced the harsh conservatism of his base in the south and the midwest. He has never expanded his constituency, convinced that it will be enough to re-elect him. He may be right.

So he focuses on the most uncompromising and conspiracy-laden elements in American politics. They welcome his contempt for the science of climate change, his support for coal and his dilution of commercial regulations. He shows no interest in being a president who unites the country and speaks to his better angels. He is happy to divide it, to rule less than half and to summon his demons. He breaks all rules: a president like nativist, protectionist, isolationist, and some say racist.

After choosing Trump in 2016 and giving him a unified congress, Americans began to reconsider their toxic political chemistry late in the decade. In 2018, Democrats took control of the house by winning 40 seats, effectively blocking Trump’s agenda. In 2019, just like in 2017, Democrats won elections outside the year and reclaimed governments and state houses they had lost under Obama.

But the decade ended with more resentment and discord in America. Partiality is in tears. Democrats in the House of Representatives say that Trump “has endangered the national security of the United States and undermined the integrity of the democratic process of the United States.” They call this abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. They want to remove him from office.

Now he is on trial in the Senate, where the Republicans will exempt him. A man who likes to set a precedent, Trump will be the first deposed president to re-elect. If he wins in 2020, the unconventional, inflammatory presidency of Trump will be unbounded by any restrictions, such as re-election. It will certainly write the story of the next decade.

Andrew Cohen is a journalist, professor and author of Two Days in June: John F. Kennedy and the 48 Hours That Made History.

