Coheed and Cambria play ‘No World For Tomorrow’ entirely during the 2020 tour

(Photo by: Jimmy Fontaine)
Coheed and Cambria are getting ready for their huge S.S. Neverender cruise in October, but first they just made a huge announcement. Before they leave, Coheed and Cambria go down the road for forty-plus dates on the Neverender NWFT tour 2020.
The band will perform their fourth studio album Good Apollo, Burning Star IV, Volume II: No World For Tomorrow as a whole, as well as classic hits from their entire discography.
Read more: We came as Romans say why they no longer play “To Plant a Seed”
Coheed and Cambria announced their S.S. Neverender cruise in November 2019. Fans immediately loved it because the special guests were included Take it back on Sunday and the sweet hunter. Then they added in December Three times and Cultural abuse and created even more frenzy. The cruise is leaving in October, but for now we have to worry about tickets for their huge ones Neverender NWFT tour 2020.
The first leg of the tour starts on May 5 and ends on May 31. The second stage starts on August 30 and ends on October 3. The instrumental powerhouse CHON acts as the most important support on most dates. View the Coheed And Cambria announcement below.
NEVER: NWFT
Presale tomorrow 02.05.2020 10.00
MAGE and PRICE VIP packages available
Check your e-mails for password. Https://t.co/Zr1bJfAxNn pic.twitter.com/LiXYlkIJSZ
– Coheed and Cambria (@Coheed) 4 February 2020
No World For Tomorrow released 13 years ago and was the final album by The Amory Wars-saga. It released number 6 on Billboard’s Top 200 and contained it Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters on drums. That’s a nice fact.
Read more: Hayley Williams continues her story with “Leave It Alone” interlude
Neverender: NWFT marks the fourth and possibly last Neverender Tour, which gives the procedure gravity.
Claudio Sanchez elaborated on the tour, stating: “Neverender is a special opportunity for us to celebrate the milestones that made us Coheed and Cambria. And although the title of this chapter could suggest the end, I would like to think that this and past Neverenders will help provide information about how we approach this ritual in the future. “
Tickets for the tour go on sale on February 7 at 10 a.m. local time here. A full list of dates is below.
dates:
05/05 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05/06 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
05/08 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
05/09 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
05/10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
05/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/13 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
05/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
05/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/17 – Rescue, CA @ Rescue Civic Auditorium
05/19 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
05/20 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
05/21 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom
05/23 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theater
05/24 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House
05/25 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
27/05 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
28/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
29/05 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
05/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
Read more: Pat Kirch to sit outside the Maine tour for the birth of the first child
08/30 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theater
09/01 – St. Louis, MS @ The Pageant
09/02 – Kansas City, MS @ Uptown Theater
09/04 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Concert Cove
09/05 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theater
09/06 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
09/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
09/09 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
09/15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/16 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop on Pier 17
09/19 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors *
09/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Metropolitan Opera House
09/22 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
09/23 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel – Outdoor Stage
25-09 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
26-09 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore in New Orleans, Harrah
27-09 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
09/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theater
30-09 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
10/02 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Center
10/03 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
Are you enthusiastic about the new tour of Coheed And Cambria? Sound from below!
See more: 10 pop-punk shows that we wish we could go to
The Pop Disaster Tour 2002 (Blink-182, Green Day)