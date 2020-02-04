Coheed and Cambria play ‘No World For Tomorrow’ entirely during the 2020 tour

(Photo by: Jimmy Fontaine)

Coheed and Cambria are getting ready for their huge S.S. Neverender cruise in October, but first they just made a huge announcement. Before they leave, Coheed and Cambria go down the road for forty-plus dates on the Neverender NWFT tour 2020.

The band will perform their fourth studio album Good Apollo, Burning Star IV, Volume II: No World For Tomorrow as a whole, as well as classic hits from their entire discography.

Coheed and Cambria announced their S.S. Neverender cruise in November 2019. Fans immediately loved it because the special guests were included Take it back on Sunday and the sweet hunter. Then they added in December Three times and Cultural abuse and created even more frenzy. The cruise is leaving in October, but for now we have to worry about tickets for their huge ones Neverender NWFT tour 2020.

The first leg of the tour starts on May 5 and ends on May 31. The second stage starts on August 30 and ends on October 3. The instrumental powerhouse CHON acts as the most important support on most dates. View the Coheed And Cambria announcement below.

NEVER: NWFT

Presale tomorrow 02.05.2020 10.00

MAGE and PRICE VIP packages available

Check your e-mails for password. Https://t.co/Zr1bJfAxNn pic.twitter.com/LiXYlkIJSZ

– Coheed and Cambria (@Coheed) 4 February 2020

No World For Tomorrow released 13 years ago and was the final album by The Amory Wars-saga. It released number 6 on Billboard’s Top 200 and contained it Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters on drums. That’s a nice fact.

Neverender: NWFT marks the fourth and possibly last Neverender Tour, which gives the procedure gravity.

Claudio Sanchez elaborated on the tour, stating: “Neverender is a special opportunity for us to celebrate the milestones that made us Coheed and Cambria. And although the title of this chapter could suggest the end, I would like to think that this and past Neverenders will help provide information about how we approach this ritual in the future. “

Tickets for the tour go on sale on February 7 at 10 a.m. local time here. A full list of dates is below.

dates:

05/05 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05/06 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

05/08 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

05/09 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

05/10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

05/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/13 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

05/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

05/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/17 – Rescue, CA @ Rescue Civic Auditorium

05/19 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

05/20 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/21 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

05/23 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theater

05/24 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House

05/25 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

27/05 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

28/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

29/05 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

05/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

08/30 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theater

09/01 – St. Louis, MS @ The Pageant

09/02 – Kansas City, MS @ Uptown Theater

09/04 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Concert Cove

09/05 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theater

09/06 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

09/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

09/09 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

09/15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/16 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop on Pier 17

09/19 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors *

09/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Metropolitan Opera House

09/22 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

09/23 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel – Outdoor Stage

25-09 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

26-09 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore in New Orleans, Harrah

27-09 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

09/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theater

30-09 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

10/02 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Center

10/03 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

Are you enthusiastic about the new tour of Coheed And Cambria? Sound from below!

