The city of New York has long been a destination for people who love the good atmosphere and good food. But it’s also a city that has a lot of cafes serving the most delicious coffee you could imagine. Whether we want to sit in a cafe for hours and watch people, or we want to take Joe’s cup to walk around the beautiful streets of this city, we can’t deny how much we like to discover new places to get it. our favorite hot drink. Are we ready to find our new favorite coffees?

Coffee lovers can’t miss these cool spots in New York, which we will definitely want to post on social media.

Bluestone Lane has beautiful Lattes and wonderful decoration

We all love to have coffee at Starbucks (and even celebrities), but there are definitely some cool places in New York where we can get a caffeine. One is the Bluestone Lane, which serves wonderful lattes for which you won’t be able to stop taking pictures and also really great decoration. Each cafeteria has tons of plants and a white and blue color that is very relaxing. There are many locations throughout North America, such as Toronto and Washington, along with some in New York.

via Yelp and Trip Advisor

You can order any type of coffee drink you can dream of: Flat Whites, Macchiatos, Mochas, Lattes, Cappuccinos and Cold Brew. Even the biggest coffee lovers will be interested in Wellness Lattes without coffee: you can try a Beet Latte (which has dehydrated beet powder and cocoa) or a Golden Latte (which has turmeric).

Be sure to bring your appetite along with your craving for caffeine, as this is a great place to have some breakfast. You can order everything from avocado toast to Ricotta lemon pancakes to banana bread. (We will take everything, please and thank you.)

RELATED TO: Chicago Vs NYC: Which city has the best food?

Birch coffee has excellent drinks and cool wines

Delish.com recommends Birch Coffee as one of the best coffees you can see in New York. Two friends, Paul and Jeremy, started the company: according to the Bio page on the official website, they are both huge coffee fans and are called “The Birch Guys”. The customer experience here is really great as the napkins say “Birch loves you”, so it’s easy to see why this place has so many regular customers.

As a customer wrote on Trip Advisor, “Tired of Starbucks? Try this and enjoy the true and sincere taste of coffee.” Another described the place with much praise: “There are a lot of very good cups of coffee in New York, but I think that’s always a little better than the rest. Full-bodied but very crunchy, with a deep taste.”

This is the place to get great coffee and great delicacies. Be sure to get a cake or croissant with black coffee or latte. The decoration really leans on the whole idea of ​​the “birch”, as there is a lot of wood everywhere and in one location, the walls look like a sad white brick, which is very elegant. Whether you’re looking for Cold Brew, regular brown coffee or something more fancy like Cafe Au Lait, you’ll find it here.

both images are via Trip Advisor

New York has many different cafes, from the main options such as Starbucks to independent cafes. These two places, Bluestone Lane and Birch Coffee, stand out from the crowd of cafes offering high quality drinks, delicious delicacies and breakfast food and wonderful decoration.

NEXT: The perfect Brunch driver while you’re in New York

You will be surprised to know that it looks like breakfast in other countries

About the Author

Aya Tsintziras writes about travel and pop culture. She loves watching TV, coffee, bar and avocado lessons. She lives in Toronto with her husband.

More about Aya Tsintziras