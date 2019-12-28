Cody's trademark "Dusty Rhodes" hit an unexpected snag

Loading...

When we reported last month that Cody Rhodes had registered a trademark for his legendary father's ring name, it was believed that he would be granted that trademark. It turns out that this is not the case.

As reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet, the U.S. Patent and Trade Office rejects Cody’s trademark application because "Dusty Rhodes" is too similar to another wrestler’s brand name. You can probably guess from whom, but the official document states the following:

Here the brands share a term, "RHODES", and a very similar term, "DUSTY / DUSTIN", and the same overall commercial impression as that of a surname or first name. Given the great similarity in appearance, sound, and meaning of the brands, the brands are confusingly similar.

Basically, they say that Cody cannot have the name "Dusty Rhodes" because it is too similar to "Dustin Rhodes", which belongs to his older brother. That probably just means that Cody can register the mark with Dustin's approval, though this raises the question of why the younger son should have more right to the father's name than the older.

However, a subsequent bitter family drama seems unlikely. Dustin and Cody seem to get along very well these days, especially considering Dustin works for AEW, a company that Cody co-founded. The most likely result is that they either negotiate some sort of co-ownership of their father's ring name, or that Dustin simply leaves it to Cody.

Although they don't have the Dusty Rhodes name, they appear to have obtained Cody's permission to use the name for the upcoming Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. This is ultimately a nice touch, although it turns out that Cody doesn't have a name for this brand.