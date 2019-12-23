Cody Simpson saw a woman kissing while texting Miley Cyrus

Loading...

When the cat is far away, the mice will apparently play.

A spy tells Page Six exclusively that Cody Simpson was partying in the Little Sister Lounge in East Village from Sunday until early Monday and spent the night surrounded by women, while his girlfriend Miley Cyrus was nowhere to be seen .

"I was drinking and flirting with girls," said our spy. "I was texting Miley while I was there."

Apparently, Simpson's 22-year-old appeal was too much for some fans, since he almost fainted.

"I was with all these girls and one almost fainted," our source shared, "and kissed her on the lips without tongue."

Simpson's kiss before the holidays came a day after Cyrus, 27, posted about feeling "alone" at this time of year.

"Even with a house full of family and friends, I still felt lonely," she captioned a clip of a "sad" Christmas song she released. “In a way that still feels relevant and someone reading this now could relate! If you feel alone this season, I only know that YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! "

The Australian singer was also seen walking with Playboy model Jordy Murray on Saturday, once again with Cyrus in sight.

The representatives of Cyrus and Simpson did not immediately respond to requests for comments on page six.

