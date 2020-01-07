Cody PD: You supposedly commit suicide after shooting a friend in the head

Loading...

(Cody Police Department, Facebook)

CASPER, Wyo. – The Cody police are investigating the death of a man who is said to have shot his girlfriend in the head on Monday, January 6.

The woman, who was allegedly shot in the head by the 76-year-old man, was taken to the Cody Regional Health Emergency Room, “with non-life threatening injuries,” according to a Cody police press release.

The officers first responded to a report from a woman with a gunshot wound at 3:29 p.m. at the Rodeo West gas station at 130 Yellowstone Avenue in Cody.

“When they arrived, the officials contacted a 44-year-old woman who was bleeding from a head injury,” the release said. “The woman told the police that her 76-year-old friend was shot in the head in an argument in her RV that was in the RV park behind the gas station.”

“The woman was able to get out of the camper and looked for help at the gas station.”

The man was reportedly following the woman to the gas station, but returned to the RV park RV when the police arrived.

After the woman was taken to the emergency room, the officers answered the motorhome.

“As they approached, an official heard what sounded like a single shot from inside the motorhome,” the press release said. “Park County Sheriff officials and deputies have secured the immediate area and the Cody Police Tactical Response Team has been asked to respond.”

After several attempts to contact the man, a “special robot” with the help of the Cody Bomb team was installed in the mobile home.

“It was discovered that the male suspect died of what was apparently a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the release says. “This case is still under investigation and no further information is currently available.”

The man’s name was not included in the press release.