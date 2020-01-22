Cody law enforcement investigates alcohol burglary

(Courtesy of the Cody Police Department)

Cody police are investigating the break-in of a liquor store this week and are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects.

According to Cody PD, three suspects of Brewgards Liquor and Lounge broke into Cody, Wyoming, at around 3:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020.

“The suspects have been seen in the area for a long time and have been held on surveillance cameras by several companies,” police officers from Cody said. “One of the suspects appears to be wearing a Nike brand sweatshirt, sweatpants, and sneakers. All three suspects try to hide their identities with face and headgear. “

Investigators have released images asking if they contain information to identify the suspects.

Police say a piece of missing property is a big New Belgium Brewing Fat Tire sign.

If you can identify the suspects in these photos, or if you have information about this break-in, the Cody Police Department is asking you to call them at (307) 527-8700 or to submit an anonymous crime tip through their website.