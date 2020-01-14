Cody Fueger is not as famous as the other two assistants to BYU basketball coach Mark Pope, but he is just as precious

PROVO – Given all the setbacks that have been dealt with – the latest being the dislocated index of star striker Yoeli Childs – the BYU basketball team clearly exceeds expectations this season.

A big reason why is the game of Jake Toolson, the graduate transfer from Utah Valley who returned to BYU for his last qualifying season after starting his college career at Provo.

And a big reason why Toolson is back at BYU is that assistant coach Cody Fueger (pronounced: FEE-ger) is back at BYU.

“Absolutely. Yes, of course,” said Toolson, the 2018-19 Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year who averaged 14.9 points, 4.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds. per game for the 13-5 Cougars. “I think he’s the man. We’ve already had so much going on together. I wanted to end up with him and the people I went through with. So yes, I would say that is a huge reason why I am back here. “

Toolson first met Fueger when he joined BYU in 2014, and Fueger was Dave Rose’s director of basketball operations. They became quick friends, even soul mates, said Toolson.

“He is one of my best friends and someone who has experienced many ups and downs on this journey,” said Toolson. “He’s a great man, a great father, an excellent model and an example. All these types of things. But what I like most about him is that he is a great friend. He’s a guy I can trust and I can count on. “

Meet the most unknown member of BYU’s new coach Mark Pope, a boy-like basketball junkie who followed Pope of the University of Utah Valley without the band that accompanied the two other assistants – former Utah and Duke player Chris Burgess and former Stanford and Southern player University of Utah head coach Nick Robinson.

But Pope says that while Fueger isn’t as famous as the other two, he’s just as important to the success he’s had at UVU, and now BYU.

“I’m just the leader of what Cody obviously does,” said Pope. “He is an incredible coach. We are lucky to have it. We have had great success as staff in general over the past five years, and much of this is due to Cody’s contributions. “

And it’s not just Toolson who loves this guy. His teammate, goalkeeper TJ Haws, who had a phenomenal performance in BYU’s 96-70 victory over Portland last Saturday – a career record of 14 assists and 13 no-turn points – said Fueger is combining passion for basketball with a pleasant personality.

“He’s very well prepared,” said Haws. “Whoever we play, he has so much detail about the guys and their trends. He’s here all the time, so you can really trust the things he says. And it’s fun to be there too, so it helps. “

So who is this guy who looks barely older than the players themselves but who “paid his dues”, according to the pope, for 18 seasons on the sidelines in various regions of the country?

“I’m just a guy who loves the game and loves to train,” said Fueger.

This love brought him to six schools, seven if you count his two stops at BYU. Along the way, he has worked for some of the best head coaches in the country, including Rick Majerus of Utah, Kerry Rupp of Louisiana Tech, Stew Morrill of Utah State, Jim Woolridge of UC Riverside and Rose of BYU.

Fueger’s relationship with Majerus is what brought him to Utah. The Milwaukee native attended Majerus camps at Cardinal Strich University in his youth and then helped coach the camps for three years after his 15th birthday.

Majerus asked him to walk in Utah, but he was “too cheap to do it” because he didn’t want to pay the tuition fees abroad, so he instead accepted a basketball manager scholarship. -ball and joined Utah staff in 2002 as a student assistant coach and video coordinator. He has been a coach ever since.

“That’s how I started in the business; I knew I wanted to become a coach,” said Fueger. “I have been with Coach Majerus all day, every day, 24-7 , for a few years. I was lucky to be able to do that. “

Fueger met former BYU assistant Tim LaComb while in Utah, and the two finally met in Provo when Fueger got the operator job in 2013 under Rose.

Having worked in Utah and the state of Utah, Fueger said it was not difficult at all to reach the so-called enemy.

“I knew Coach Rose a bit, I knew Tim LaComb very well and I followed his career,” said Fueger. “So I have always encouraged them. But growing up in Wisconsin is not like I have a deep hatred for BYU or something like that. So yes, it was not too hard. “

When Pope left Rose’s staff in 2015, he gave Fueger his first opportunity to be an assistant coach at UVU. Fueger was one of the best candidates for the UVU position when Pope replaced Rose at BYU last spring, but when the position was awarded to former Los Angeles Lakers player and assistant coach Mark Madsen, Fueger followed Pope to Provo.

“Coach Pope has been instrumental to me for so long, helping me with everything,” said Fueger. “It gives me a lot to say, a lot of opportunities. He let me make a huge imprint on his two programs. I owe him so much. We have an incredible relationship. He was a great mentor for me. It’s a great relationship. I have all the confidence of the world in him. “

Although not a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which owns and operates BYU, Fueger said that this was not a problem. In fact, he thinks that non-member status helped him recruit departing guard Alex Barcello, who is also not LDS, at BYU as it could relate to the Arizona transfer experiences in an unknown culture. .

“Who doesn’t want to participate in a program where he doesn’t want to worry about the release of his teammates?” Said Fueger. “They just focus on winning here, and do it right. So it was great to work for BYU. “

Before arriving at BYU for the first time, Fueger and his wife, Danielle, a teacher from nearby Rock Canyon elementary school, had moved five times in four years. It was only recently that they took their first step in Utah County, while welcoming a new baby to their family, which also includes his daughter Isabella and son Andrew.

“The past seven years have been incredible,” said Fueger.

Cody Fueger University Coaching Path

2002-2007 – Video coordinator, assistant student coach, University of Utah

2007-11 – Director of Basketball Operations, Louisiana Tech

2011-12 – Director of Basketball Operations, UC Riverside

2012-13 – Director of Basketball Operations, State of Utah

2013-15 – Director of Basketball Operations, BYU

2015-19 – Assistant Coach, Utah Valley University

2019 to present – Assistant coach, BYU