Code Orange Shake things up in the video “Eating the whole rabbit”

Code Orange has a reconfigured line-up in their new video for ‘Swallowing the Rabbit Whole’, the second single from the upcoming album Underneath from the metal band.

For the first time since the band was formed more than ten years ago, drummer and lyricist Jami Morgan stepped behind the drum kit to lead Code Orange through the new song.

The video is opened with a man who burns to death, just to wake up on a stretcher. In the course of the image, scorched skin heals and Morgan reveals the victim. Images of Code Orange that rages through “Swallowing the Rabbit Whole” in an amplifier-filled space are cut everywhere.

“Like birds of prey spitting the bone / as if I see my dreams come and go,” Morgan shouts on the track. “You stare into the soul of your new god / I swallow the rabbit whole.”

Underneath follows the third LP of the band Forever, refilled Rolling stones list of the 20 best metal albums of 2017.

“Below is the first piece of the puzzle that is our most subversive, intense, and mean record so far,” Morgan said earlier Rolling stone. “It is a cathartic moment on an extremely psychologically disturbing journey. This song opens the door to a central theme of the album: duality of the self in a noisy, overcrowded, over-stimulated society. It shows a few of the tools we bring to our and we felt that it would shock both our fans and those who have never heard us. In the end, it’s about: disruption. down. we. Go. “

Code Orange has planned a North American tour to support Underneath, as well as a slate of gigs at Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow.