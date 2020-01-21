Orange Code are backing their next fourth album UNDERNEATH with a series of tour dates. Considered to be UNDERNEATHTHESKIN_TOUR, the group will hit the road in late March with Show me the body, Piece of Jesus, year of the knife and the daughter of the machine.

The race begins on March 30 in Boston with several festival appearances before ending on May 17 in Columbus.

the u n d e r n e t h t s k i n_t o u r with @JesusPieceHC @showmethebody @YEAROFTHEKNIFE @ machin3gir1 starts on 3/30.

tickets on sale Friday 🕳🐇 pic.twitter.com/MmjHte3EVe

– Code Orange (@codeorangetoth) January 21, 2020

Code Orange released a handful of singles last year, including “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s WWE entrance music, “Let Me In” in August. The following month, the group also joined the rappers Injury Reserve and JPEGMAFIA on “HPNGC”

This year, they launched their follow-up to FOREVER in 2017 with the release of the first single and title titled “Underneath”. For this record, the group entered the studio with producers Morgan and Nick Raskulinecz and Will Yip with additional programming from Chris Vrenna. Yip also mixed the record with Code Orange guitarist Eric ‘Shade’ Balderose.

UNDERNEATH pre-orders include limited vinyl colors, which are available here before its March 13 release via Roadrunner. Check out the new song below.

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ybBzQsMfFvs (/ embedded)

Code Orange will also play several festivals during this race. Coachella is in first place on April 10 and 17 where they will perform alongside the headliners Rage against the machine (who already teased him), Frank Ocean and Travis Scott.

Brockhampton, Charli XCX, Kim Petras, PUP, the Regrets and Beach Bunny will play alongside Code Orange on these specific days.

Additional scene favorites Danny Elfman, Postal mail, Emo nite, Model Pussy, Lana del Rey, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Nas X, Bishop Briggs, (Sandy) Alex G, Alec Benjamin and YUNGBLUD will also play throughout the weekend. Discover the full range here.

Code Orange will also participate in three Danny Wimmer Presents events, including the Epicenter Festival in South Carolina, Welcome To Rockville in Florida and Sonic Temple Festival in Ohio, all of which are presented by two sets of Metallica.

The presale of the Code Orange spring tour started today, January 21 at noon Pacific Daylight Time, for Citi card holders. The additional presale will begin on Wednesday January 22 at 10 a.m. local time. General sales begin here on Friday January 24 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Check out the full list of upcoming dates below, which includes Coachella, Epicenter Festival, Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple Festival.

Appointment:

03/30 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

04/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts

02/04 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Peabody’s

04/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

04/04 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

07/04 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

04/09 – Mesa, AZ @ Le Nil

04/10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

11/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

12/04 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

04/13 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

04/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @

04/21 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

04/23 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge *

04/24 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick *

02/05 – Concord, SC @ Epicenter Festival

10/05 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival

